Well, hello again. The Rev. Norman Vincent Peale (1898-1993), famed author and lifelong spokesperson for “The Power of Positive Thinking,” wrote and spoke of “hope,” our positive word for this week. In his inspirational book, “Seven Values to Live By,” of hope, he wrote: “When you live with hope in your heart, mind and spirit, you have discovered one of life’s most powerful secrets of success.
Peak, an American clergyman, won fame for his positive writings, radio and television programs. His weekly programs garnered an audience of several million people. He wrote several books, including “The Power of Positive Thinking,” in 1952, and “The Toughminded Optimist,” in 1961. He wrote a powerful column, “Confident Living,” and was the editor of “Guideposts” magazine and was pastor of the Margo to Methoidst Church in New York City.
His influence on my life appears in my life along my volunteer path, all around the community with my family and volunteer friends.
Peale wrote that hope was clearly an expectiation of success, that believing and having hope, you can bring out the greatness in your life, that you can believe in circumstances occurring in your life that are seemingly impossible will become possible when we are hopeful.
One of my favorite scriptures is found in 1 Corinthians 13: “And now abideth faith, hope and love and the greatest of these is love.”
When we have hope, we can release any feelings we my have of inadequacy of limitation. Then we can choose to interact witih our family and friends with hopeful harmony, peace and the wisdom of gratitude and appreciation.
Each person we encounter holds within them the possibility to make a difference in the lives of others in need in our community, their talents and special abilities are needed to bring hope, whenever and wherever we find an opportunity to do so.
Remember these insightful hope quotes along your life’s journey:
- “A misty morning does no signify a cloudy day” – an ancient proverb.
- “A leader is a dealer in hope” – Napolean Bonaparte.
- “In all things it is better to hope than despair” – Johanne Wolfgan von Goethe.
- “There is hope. I believe that in seeing the human adventure as a whole and in the share trust that the knowledge about mankind sought in reverence for life can bring life – Margaret Mead, anthropologist.
We can strive to never neglect an opportunity to provide hope to another. It may be all that they have. Alexander said it best, “Hope springs eternal.” Man is, but always is to be blessed.
Volunteers
The Path Rescue Missions is looking for volunteers to serve as life skills instructor and group activities leaders. Call 352-527-6500, Ext. 9.
HPH Hospice seeks volunteers to share their time with patients at their home, an assisted living facility our skille nursing facility. Call 352-350-8373.
The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers with restaurant or catering experience to volunteer with their Food Truck Service Mobile United. Call 352-519-4960.
Donations
Lauren Lindgren, whose Power of the Purse Drive to make sure all women who are struggling financially have a new purse is collecting purses to assist them in their transition of homeless and other struggles. She is also collectingn toiletries and personal care items and donating them to the Community Food Bank and other agencies serving women in new visit http:/www.feed.org/.
The Path Rescue Mission is in need of men’s underwear, diapers, babywipes, pull-ups, Dawn dish soap and outdoor garbage bags. (Organize a drive for your church or organization to collect the items needed. Call 352-527-6500, Ext. 9.
The Nature Coast Community Band is in need of a rehearsal space. Call 352-601-7364.
Special Notes
The Speakers Bureau has volunteers speakers available by contacting Vicky at the League of Women of Citrus County at vickyiazzia@gmail.com.
The Veterans Shelter is looking for a house manager. Call Greg Pelletier at 603-365-7067.
The National Library Services for Blind and Print disabled provide reading materials through cooperating libraries. Call 888-657-7323.
The Crystal River American Legion Post 155 located at 6585 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, hosts a breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sundays to support their veterans programs and charities. Call 352-795-6526.
Twice Blessed is sponsoring a vendor outdoor sale at the thrift store on the campus of Crystal River Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17. To rent a space, call Kent at 585-301-2334.
Spotlights
The GFWC-Crystal River Woman’s Club is sponsoring a chicken dinner drive-thru from The Crystal River Woman’s Club is hosting a chicken dinner drive-thru from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the clubhouse at 320 N. Citrus Ave.
Valerie Theatre’s science fiction “radio” shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13. The shows, presented by Lewis and Young Entertainment, include, “The Black Door,” “If You was a Moklin” and “The Trap.” Call 352-341-7850.
May Fest is May 13, sponsored by the Citrus County Craft Council from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Plantation on Crystal River, 9301 W. Fort Island Trail. Visit www.citruscountycraft.com.
Birdies for Citrus County Blessings luncheon is May 13 at Black Diamond Golf Course. Call 352-341-7707.
New York Club is May 16 at the American Legion Hall,6585 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River. Open to the public. Call Veronica at 352-455-8547.
Writing on the Rainbow, an Evening with Area Authors is at 7 p.m. May 12 at the Gallery at 20804 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon. Call 352-445-8547.
Upcoming Summer Camps
Youth Football Camp June 1-3; Crystal River High School; LOHRYC@citrusschools.org.
YMCA Camps May 30 to Aug. 4; 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Call 352-637-0132.
Boys & Girls Clubs Camps; May 30 to Aug. 9. Call 352-621-9225.
Coastal Camp Citrus at the Marine Science Station; June 12-15 and June 19-22; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MSS.citruschools.org.
Future Heroes Camp, Cooperative Extension Service; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20-23 at the Central Ridge Community Center.
IMPACT Counseling Camp; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5 to July 20; Solid Rock Christian Academy, 972 N. Christy Way, Inverness; 352-560-7027.
Salsa Summer Art Camp; 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lecanto High School, 3810 W. Educational Path; email Dave at brown2@citrusschools.org.
Gulf to Lake Church Sports and Recreation Camp; June 5-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday; 1450 N. Gulf Ave., Crystal River; 352-586-4685.
First Presbyterian Church of Inverness Pets Unleashed starts June 19; email dcelorifpc@gmail.com.
North Oak Church Kidcare Summer Camp from May 3 thru Aug. 9; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; northoakbc.org.
Inverness Christian Academy Basketball Camp is June 5-8 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Fort Cooper Baptist Church, 4222 S. Florida Ave., Inverness. Call 352-726-3759. For kids in grades K-fifth.
Inverness Christian Academy Blazers Teen Basketball Camp is May 30 to June 2 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Fort Cooper Baptist Church, 4222 S. Florida Ave., Inverness. Call Andrew at 352-613-2076; for grades 6-12.
Until next week, stay positive and be helpful.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.