Well, hello again. The Art Center Theatre’s fabulous production of Mel Brooks’ musical, “Young Frankenstein,” from the book by Thomas Meehan and Brooks, with music and lyrics by Brooks, boasted the classic music by Irving Berlin written in 1988 and 1989.
Co-Director Lisa Peterson shared the spotlight with Director Danielle Flury-Downey as the choreographer and Nicole Moran as the stage manager. The cast included a Transylvania Quartet: Patty Cyr, Julie Imbrogno, Sandy Mosley and Sharon Vetter.
Cast superbly were the Students/Mad Scientists and Villagers: Jessica Aube, Kaleigh Moran, Emily Van Sickle and Suzie Spaight. John Weil was Dr. Frederick Frankenstein. John Telschow was the Monster. Kyle Flanagan was Igor. Ashlyn Gibbs was Inga. Elissa Kane was Elizabeth Benning. Mary Beth Van Sickle was Frau Blucher. Richard Flury was the amazing Inspector Hans Kemp. Multi-talented Patrick Erhardt was the Hermit, Mr. Hilltop. Ira Wolf was the multi-talented Dr. Victor von Frankenstein/Dracula. James Mosley was Ziggy, the Village Idiot. Spencer Bailey’s roles included Sunshine Woman, Mordecai and Basha. Miguel Machado was Bob, a Villager. William Downey was a Telegraph Boy and a Villager. Lisa Peterson and Gudrun were Tasha and Sasha, both Villagers.
The comedy-musical, from playwright Mel Brooks, was a challenge at first, but with practice – which began in April and continued regularly – it became a proverbial laugh-fest, according to Richard Flury, cast as Inspector Hans Kemp. Flury also built the set and created the special effects.
As the songs were championed – leading into the scenes with lightning speed and 11 key changes – we were in awe of the uncanny flexibility of the cast’s abilities.
This production had the Art Center Theatre’s largest cast. The creativity of the volunteer cast’s seamstress made the tailoring of the costumes possible and required hours of dedicated effort. Many were modified by Danielle and her father, Richard Flury.
As always, never, ever forget the infamous pronouncing of that last name, “Fronk-en-steen!” Act One The play opens to astounding claps of thunder and lightning as Act One’s 15 scenes begin with the “Happiest Town in Town,” starring Kemp, Ziggy and the Ensemble forewarning us, “Beware of Frankenstein.”
Frederick stars with his rendition of “There’s Nothing Like the Brain,” and promptly dismissed his class of students. Frederick and Elizabeth perform “Please Don’t Touch Me,” as the Ensemble gathers around them. Elissa portrays Elizabeth as the ultimate clinging vamp to the stunned, puzzled body language of a stoic Frederick.
The scene concludes with the two players playfully dancing at arms-length and the Ensemble brought gales of laughter to the audience with the bust-line uplift, befitting the scene to perfection. “Together Again for the First Time” featured Frederick and Igor, the dynamic-duo artistry of dedicated players, including the lyrics, “Pardon me boy, is this the Pennsylvania Station?” paraphrased from the familiar song, “Chattanooga Choo Choo.”
Commenting lines like “What is a roast without a stew?” And Igor quips, “How about meatballs and spaghetti?” The laughing audience loved it! Igor even gives a hunchback demonstration. “The Roll in the Hay” scene, with Frederick, Igor and Inga, was sensitive and suggestive.
The audience filled the theatre’s hall with gales of laughter at the ingenuity of the players’ interpretation as the three belted out “Lady-O, Lady-O” (paraphrased lyrics from the song, “The Lonely Goatherd”), from “The Sound of Music,” sung by Inga. The scene concludes with Inga bouncing happily on Frederick’s lap. Wow, what a portrayal from start to finish!
“Join the Family Business” was the next scene, starring Victor with the Ensemble gathered around them – one holding candelabra aloft. “He Was My Boyfriend” was Frau Blucher in the spotlight as the pride of Romania. A reprise of “The Family Business” had the Ensemble seated in a row of chairs with a chorus-line style of crossing and uncrossing their legs, pretending to dance while seated, with the closing line, “Join the family business and open your eyes.”
“A Brain” reprise followed with Fred and Inga, as Inga plays the violin. “The Law Scene” featured Kemp and the Ensemble with Inga happily joining in on the frivolity and Igor overlooking them from on high, then mysteriously limping off the scene with a flamboyant stance.
“Life Part 2 and 3” are the next scenes, filled with claps of thunder and lightning strikes as Igor has received a brain from the Mad Scientist and he runs rampant among the Ensemble as a dangerous experiment in the halls of medical science has been proclaimed, even in the face of death of the participants.
The cast sings “Give him life, listen to our prayer, breathe, breathe” and the telling line, “Science accepts our failures and our successes equally,” is uttered with the thoughts of an abnormal brain pondered. A reprise of “He Was My Boyfriend” featured Frau Blucher, and “Welcome to Transylvania,” with Kemp and the Ensemble with Flury, followed. “Pennsylvania Mania” concluded Act One.
The scene was a mess because it was the maid’s day off. Igor sings “Are You Ready For What’s Going On?” It featured professionally-performed dance steps by the Ensemble, complete with chorus-line-style high kicks. Applause, applause!
The Monster tries to interrupt, but Blucher chases him off while brandishing her violin! Act Two Act Two opened with “He’s Loose,” with Kemp and the Ensemble armed with paddles, knives, bats and sticks chasing the Monster in his heavy platform shoes as a menacing presence, exuding threatening body language to perfection. What an amazing actor! “Listen to Your Heart” featured Inga placing her hand on her heart as she sang while on her knee, using a stethoscope to listen to his heart.
Inga belts out “O-Lady, O-Lady,” while she and the Monster are secluded under the operating table of the Mad Scientist. “Surprise” was next with Elizabeth, Frau Blucher and Igor singing the surprises planned for one another. “Please Send Me Someone” was next sung by the Hermit, a blind man. (“Someone who captures my soul and makes me feel whole,” sung by Richard Flury, “making my dreams come true, for it is lonely here.”)
The Monster appears and gives him some chicken soup. “Man About Town” was next with Flury and the Monster, who cries when he is told they love him and they will lead him to the light. Then a motor coordination demonstration was performed with the Monster, who is dressed in a tuxedo with a red cummerbund. “Ah Sweet Mystery of Life” was sung by Elizabeth to Ziggy as he carries her off the set. What a voice! Applause, applause!
“Deep Love” was next with Elizabeth calling the Monster her “ZipperLove.” With one shoe off and one on, the Monster drops her to the floor as she proclaims her love forever and ever. “Hang the Doctor” was next, with Kemp singing to the Ensemble assembled with various devices – a colander included – and the doctor begins to revert into the body language of the Monster.
“Frederick’s Soliloquy” was next, featuring the Hermit Ensemble singing, “We will awaken the sleeping heart of one who risked his life to save mine.” The Monster pricks him with a hatpin and proclaims, “He’s alive.” Then the “Deep Love” reprise featured the Ensemble, the Hermit and the Monster, who sings “Deep Love” to Elizabeth as he proposes to her.
“The Finale Ultimo” was beautifully performed from the heart of Fred, and the cast assembled onstage for the final song, “Together Again,” as, one by one, they took their final bow, each receiving a well-deserved standing ovation by an intensely blessed audience.
