Benjamin Franklin (1706-90) was a jack-of-all-trades and master of many. During his long and useful life, he concerned himself with many different matters, such as statesmanship and soap making, book printing and cabbage growing. He also invented an efficient heating stove and proved that lightning is electricity.
This week we will consider one of his positive quotes, to tell, teach, involve, and learn: “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.”
Every person and circumstance teaches us something valuable. Any learning experience where we are involved at work or at home brings new fields of opportunity and rewarding true education.
Along the volunteer path, all around the community, we know what to do and what to say in just the right way that will inspire and influence others to come alongside us in the many adventures of learning volunteers. Our willingness to learn from others, to be open to suggestions and to accept constructive criticism with grace, we treat ourselves kindly with forgiveness when we make a mistake. This puts everyone at ease and inspires others to forgive their mistakes, too.
It is never too late to tell, teach, involve and learn. Today we can embark upon a day of discovery and learning.
Volunteers
The Rotary Club of Homosassa seeks food and crafts vendors for their Shrimpalooza event on Saturday, March 18. Call Tom at 352-201-2520.
The Path Rescue Mission is looking for life skills instructors and group activity leaders. Call 352-527-6500, Ext. 9.
The Nature Coast Ministries Dental Clinic is looking for dental professionals to volunteer with their free dental clinic. Call 352-422-4327.
The Key Training Center seeks volunteers for their thrift stores, and office help with projects, events and client services. Call 352-795-5541, Ext. 238.
The Twice Blessed Community Outreach Thrift Store is looking for volunteers. Call 352-651-5553.
Donations
Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church seeks donations of food for its SOS food pantry.
Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) seeks donations of milk, butter, eggs, snacks, juice, trash bags, zip-lock bags, dishwasher liquid, twin-size comforters and hair products. Contact Kim at Kimberly@casafl.org.
Spotlights
VFW Post 4252 will hold a Military Card Party at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at 3190 N. Carl G. Rose Highway in Hernando. Lunch and prizes are included. The event will benefit Forgotten Soldiers Outreach. Call Doris at 352-419-5519.
The Women of Altrusa International of Citrus County will host “Bunco for Books” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Central Ridge Community Center at 7 Civic Circle in Beverly Hills. Visit the Eventlink search @Citrus Altrusa on Facebook.
“The Robin Hood Caper” will be presented on March 3-5 and March 10-12 at the Art Center of Citrus County. Call the box office at 352-746-7606.
The GFWC-Crystal River Woman’s Club’s “Trash and Treasure Sale” is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the clubhouse at 320 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River. Call 352-257-1480.
There will be a Prom Dress Giveaway on Saturday, March 4, at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 1100 W. Highland Blvd. in Inverness. Call 352-634-1075.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church’s flea market is Saturday, March 4, on the church property at 6 Roosevelt Blvd. Call Rosemary at 352-527-6459.
The Citrus County Cruisers Manatee Car and Truck Show is Sunday, March 5, at Eagle Buick. Call Cindy at 352-212-0248.
A Black Diamond Golf Tournament on March 7 to benefit Citrus County cancer patients will include an online auction through March 6. Call Suzanne at 352-428-9377.
The Big Bass Bluegrass BBQ is Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, on Lake Henderson and Liberty Park at 286 N. Apopka Ave. in Inverness. Call 352-726-3913.
The Friends of the Citrus County Library System’s Mega Book Sale will take place March 10-13 at the Citrus County Auditorium at 3610 S. Florida Ave. in Inverness. Call 352-513-4221.
Special note
Free help with tax preparation sponsored by AARP Tax-Aide is available at any county library and the Crystal River Moose Lodge. Email prpal1349@gmail.com.
Until next week, stay positive with learning the tell, teach, involve, learning technique.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
