Dwight Eisenhower, the 35th President of the United States, served our country from 1953 to 1961 after leading the Allied forces to victory in World War II. As a general, he commanded the greatest army in history. As president, he dedicated himself to fighting for peace.
Of “best,” our positive word for this week, he wrote, “To be a good American, worthy of the heritage that is yours, eager to pass it on – enhanced and enriched – is a lifetime career, stimulating, sometimes exhausting, always satisfying to those who do their best.”
Volunteers all around our community expect to do their best as they begin to plan and coordinate a major fundraiser which will fund the needs of others along the volunteer path. Even a seemingly small, insignificant project requiring a minimum of our precious time is considered important enough for us to do our best. As we visualize our volunteer efforts and consider the unlimited possibilities, the value of doing our best becomes a clear priority.
Charles Schwab said it best: “The best things in life have nothing to do with things. The way to develop the best in another is by appreciating and encouraging them.” Here’s to doing our best!
Volunteers
Twice Blessed Thrift Store and Community Outreach and Food Pantry for those in need is looking for anyone interested in renting a space and selling their wares at its outdoor yard sale on Saturday, June 17. Call Kent at 585-301-2334 for a $10 table space.
SCORE is on the lookout for volunteers with small-business expertise to serve as mentors to businesses on their journey to success in our county. Call 352-249-1236.
Take Stock in Children is in need of mentors for low-income children to better their lives through education with one-on-one support from their mentor, who meets with them weekly. Call Pat Lancaster at 352-422-2348.
HPH Hospice needs volunteers who are willing to share their time with a patient at their home or at an assisted living facility. Call 352-359-8373.
Nature Coast Ministries is looking for dental professionals to share their time at the free dental clinic for those in need. Other volunteer opportunities include volunteering at the thrift store at the front office of the clinic. Call 352-563-1830.
The Friends of the Homosassa Library are seeking book donations for their book sales. They may be dropped off at the library at 4100 S. Grand March Ave. in Homosassa. Call 352-628-5626.
Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) needs food items such as butter, milk, coffee, coffee creamer, kid-friendly snacks and drinks. Drop them off between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at CASA’s outreach office at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Call 352-344-8111.
Spotlights
The “Century of Song” concert, featuring the Hernando Harmony Chorus, is at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at First United Methodist Church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa. Call 352-382-4518.
The Our Lady of Grace Knights of Columbus blood drive is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Council Hall at 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway in Lecanto. Call LifeSouth Blood Bank at 352-527-3061.
Twice Blessed Thrift Store’s outdoor sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, on the campus of Crystal River United Methodist Church at 4801 N. U.S. 19. Anyone interested in selling their wares can rent a space for $10 a table. Call Kent 585-422-2348.
The GFWC Crystal River Women’s Club Tea Party is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Crystal River First Baptist Church, 700 North Citrus Ave. The event is open to the public. Call Larry at 630-269-1096 for a reservation.
Until next week, stay positive and do your best.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
