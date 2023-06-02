Dwight Eisenhower, the 35th President of the United States, served our country from 1953 to 1961 after leading the Allied forces to victory in World War II. As a general, he commanded the greatest army in history. As president, he dedicated himself to fighting for peace.

Of “best,” our positive word for this week, he wrote, “To be a good American, worthy of the heritage that is yours, eager to pass it on – enhanced and enriched – is a lifetime career, stimulating, sometimes exhausting, always satisfying to those who do their best.”

