Well, hello again: Happy New Year! It’s a new year. Are you ready for new blessings and new adventures along the volunteer path all around the community? I’ve been reading about the wonderfully exciting opportunities that await our volunteer spirit.
Our community thrives on getting out and about, socializing and having fulfillment and fun with our family and friends as we serve others in need. There is a spot for the young and old alike and everyone in between to share their special gifts and talents lovingly.
We can choose our passion and go for it, leading a major or a minor project or just as an assistant or a committee member awaiting a directive from the chairperson. It’s teamwork all the way in Citrus County and our influence is felt far beyond our border.
Have you decided that you need more training? Not to fret or worry. Workshops are abundantly held and our leaders are truly grateful for our participation, our ideas and our precious time.
Perhaps you have discerned my positive words for this week. They are “New Opportunities.” Let’s truly discover who we really are in our new year from what we have learned in the past year. We can be more kind and considerate to others in our speech and actions. Let’s align our motivation with a keen awareness of each other’s perspectives and honor them thoughtfully to gain a better understanding of our main objectives.
Let’s compose our new chapter with enthusiasm for what lies ahead. New doors are opening for new members, as well as reactivation of longstanding and loyal members.
Each of us will have opportunities to nurture new members who come alongside us and if we are in need of nurturing, others will be there with a heads-up, providing affirmation and sincere praise for our efforts. Success, accomplishment and achievement await, for we all know that “Love is…a volunteer.”
The Citrus Springs Chamber Music Ensemble seeks violin, viola and cello players. January rehearsals take place Thursdays in the Homosassa Library Community Room. Email Tom Porter at tpcello@gmail.com.
The Valerie Theatre Players are looking for volunteer players for the expanded variety of productions. Performers, directors and behind-the-scenes volunteers are all needed to continue the outstanding entertainment at the Valerie. Email CEO Erhardt at Patherhardt@gmail.com.
Relief Share seeks volunteers to work with high school students to sort and box medical supplies for shipment to hospitals and clinics from supplies Relief Share receives to distribute for disaster relief around the world. Visit relief-shareflorida.org or email megan@reliefshareflorida.org.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary 15-1 is in need of volunteers with boating safety practices projects on land and on the water. Email Melissa at melissafrank2021@gmail.
Habitat for Humanity seeks volunteers for a day to work with the homeowners on their “sweat equity,” and to serve as mentors. Skills needed include trim carpentry and putting up vinyl siding. Visit www.habitatcc/org/volunteerphp or email Ariana Reyes at arianar@habitatcc.org.
SCORE Nature Coast is looking for volunteers to serve as mentors with expertise in social media, marketing and workshop facilitation. Call 352-249-1236.
Take Stock in Children seeks mentors for students as they prepare for college. Call Pat Lancaster, Student Services Coordinator, at 352-344-0855.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs needs a 55,000-square-foot clinic in Citrus County to offer outpatient services. Also needed is enough space for 350 parking spaces. Contact Philip Watson, Citrus County Veterans Services Manager.
BASICS United Inc. (Brothers And Sisters In Christ’s Service) seeks volunteers to serve individuals under case management with hygiene supplies and basic survival items (socks and blankets). Call 352-257-6714 for pick up of items.
CASA (Citrus Abuse Shelter Association) needs milk, cheese, butter, eggs, coffee creamer, snacks, juice, diapers, boys’ winter clothing, pajamas, dish soap and zip-lock bags. Drop off items between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the CASA Outreach Office at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road in Inverness. Call 352-344-8111.
Citrus Cinderella’s Closet is accepting donations of dresses for prom wear, rhinestone jewelry and shoes with bling. Call Cornerstone Baptist Church (1100 W. Highland Blvd., Inverness) between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 352-726-7335.
The Citrus County Friends of the Library will sponsor the following presentations this month:
- The Suncoast Harmony Chorus at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Central Ridge Library in Beverly Hills.
- Singer Dave DeLuca at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Coastal Region Library in Crystal River.
- Impressionist Dee Collier’s “Annie Oakley” at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Homosassa Library.
All programs are free. Visit the website: citruslibraries.org.
The Art Center Theatre’s musical, “I Love a Piano,” will be presented Fridays through Sundays, Jan. 13-15 and 20-22. Call the box office at 352-746-7606.
The Bullseye Blast is Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Outpost Range in Lecanto. Call the event sponsor, the Citrus County Building Alliance, at 352-746-9028.
The Beverly Hills Military Card Party is Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Beverly Hills Lions Club at 72 Civic Circle. Call Karen at 352-228-0803.
Until next week, be positive and seize new opportunities to volunteer.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
