Well, hello again. The Citrus Community Concert Choir’s Spring Concert was held last weekend at Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto and at First Presbyterian Church in Inverness.
The “Sing Peace” concert was directed by Karen Medrano with the accompanist, Sally Smith-Adams. Director Medrano, in her notes in the playbill, asked us how we describe peace.
How do we achieve it? Researching “peace,” Gandhi, Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr., Susan B. Anthony and Yuri Kochiyama come to mind. All were courageously leading the way to peace. Jesus, Mohammad and Buddha promoted harmony and peace with others and nature.
Still, we lack peace, and Medrano suggests that we read about those highly influential people and pray for peace.
As for the choir, they sang for peace, and we were blessed.
Opening with cellist Stephen Lane’s “The Swan,” from “Carnival of the Animals,” it was a peaceful, calming selection which set the mood for us to listen and reflect on peace. Clearly, Lane enjoyed the opportunity to perform with the choir. Accompanist Sally Ann Smith-Adams added her magic fingertips to complete the moment of peace for us.
Throughout the concert, there was the constancy of softly and quietly beating drums in the background and we heard the choir’s spokesperson’s message, “Music truly is the universal language.” It builds bridges of harmony, understanding and peace.
Inside the program’s listing of the choir’s selection of music on peace was a beautiful definition of “peace” written by Natalia Leeper, a third-grade student at the Clayton B. Wire Elementary School in Sacramento, California: “Peace is like freedom, rainbows and a dove. Give Peace to all the land. Love the world as you love your Country. That’s how to get Peace.”
The first selection was “Umoja Tunaimba” (“United We Stand”), composed by Victor Johnson in 2022. Vibrantly, the choir delivered the message of peace.
Next we heard “A Call For Peace,” a combination of Latin and English composition, written by Jerry Estes, featuring the male choir members’ voices leading with the female voices echoing their proclamation of peace and a call for unity of purpose. It concluded with a solemn a capella, which gave us time to ponder their message.
The third selection was “Words Apart,” with music by Alisa Blair and words by Dina Gregory and featuring Beth Evans’ solo descant. Described as an unknown stranger speaking out of fear being welcomed at our table even though words apart.
The choir performed this magnificently in staccato “we-are-words-apart,” emphasizing their plea for peace. The sincerity in their voices was self-evident: “Our father, our neighbor, we welcome you to our table.” As Beth Evans sang, “We are all the same echoes of peace,” it seemed to echo throughout the hall of the church. It was a magical moment.
The fourth selection was “Parable (with “Amazing Grace”), by Andy Beck. The time-honored “Amazing Grace” was purposefully placed in the middle of the piece and the highlighting of the upbeat rhythms of the selection by pianist extraordinaire Sally Ann Smith was a soothing, peaceful conclusion. Applause, applause!
We were delighted with the fifth and sixth selections, a “Songs of Peace” medley arranged by Joseph Martin, featuring my personal favorites, “Peace Like a River,” and “Kumbaya,” from my youth and college days at retreats at camp cliffside and with the student Christian Association at Marshall University in my hometown of Huntington, West Virginia. We heard the choir’s determined line, “We will walk through the valleys in peace and do our peace and the wide river will not deter us.”
The seventh selection was “Glorious Peace,” by John Parker and Patti Drennan, featuring soloist Stroup. The line, “Go before me with peace,” was a personal call for prayer for peace. Stroup’s solo was rewarded with extended applause for her intentional pleas for universal peace.
The eighth selection was “How Can I Keep From Singing,” by Robert Lowry and arranged by twin brothers Matt and Adam Podd during the COVID shutdown. It was a magnificent plea for building community through music. Strains of the cello and piano alone and together was enchanting.
The conclusion with the cello brought us uppermost, in our hearts, determined to be at peace with all of our family and volunteer friends all around the community and along our volunteer path of service to others.
The ninth selection was “Dona Nobis Pacem,” composed by Frode Fjellheim, a Norwegian composer of joyous singing, his music was featured in a variety of Disney productions. A soothing, melodic piece, it featured a cello interlude, which was peacefully welcomed and entirely embraced by the choir.
There was a moment of silence in honor and memory of those who have lost their lives through worldwide conflicts.
The 10th selection was “Shalom,” by Dan Forrest. It was inspired by John 14:27 – ”Peace I give you, not as the world gives, peace I leave with you.” The cello and piano provided precious time for us to reflect upon how we can be peaceful with each other lovingly.
The 11th selection was “Myr, Zaraz” (“Peace, Now”), written by Joan Szymko in March 2022 as an encore piece for a Ukraine benefit. We pondered the solvency of democracy around the world at the message of peace by the choir and how we could further it as we leave this time and this place with our beloved choir’s presentation.
The 12th and final selection was “Let There be Peace on Earth,” by Sy Miller and arranged by Mary McDonald. It was inspired by the conflicts of war and written in 1914. Recalling how the GFWC Florida Federation of Woman’s Club members joined hands around each closing of Fall Board and Convention Gathering in Orlando and sang, “Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me.” The choir performed it lovingly. It is not only a pledge for peace, but a beautiful, memory-making song that will see us through the struggles and help us to be thankful for the good times ahead.
See you at the next concert in August.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.