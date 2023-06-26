Well, hello again. Scores of leaders, statesmen and historians have been quoted for their thoughts upon “abilities,” our positive word for this week.
English philosopher, statesman and jurist Francis Bacon’s essays rank among the greatest ever written. They have remained fresh and appropriate through the years. His subjects include truth, friendship, love, ability and studying. His works are full of logic, meaning and compact style. Of ability, he wrote, “Natural abilities are like plants; they need pruning by study.”
John Henry Newman said it best, “Ability hits the mark where presumption overshoots and diffidence falls short.” Our talents and abilities are entirely unique to who we are, all around the community with our volunteer friends and families.
When we pursue new creative outlets, our lives thrive in the glow of projects leading to successful fundraising, enlightenment and personal fulfillment. Our abilities are especially reflected in what we say and do, revealing our perspective and our priority.
Each day’s gift of life holds golden opportunities for us to learn even more of what we are capable of achieving with and through our talents and positive abilities.
Volunteers
The Veterans Ad Hoc Coordination Committee is meeting to plan and coordinate the Veterans Appreciation Week events in November through Oct. 18. The committee meets at 1:30 p.m. at the Citrus County Chronicle, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River. Call John McGee at 352-346-2141. Volunteers are needed.
Take Stock in Children is seeking students and mentors for their program which assists sixth- through ninth-grade students in preparing for college. Applications are available from school guidance offices or by calling Pat Lancaster, program coordinator, at 352-344-0855
Citrus County Parks and Recreation is looking for exhibitors for the upcoming fall Outdoors Expo at Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd. Being an exhibitor is free. This is an event to encourage residents to explore and discover outdoor activities. Call 352-527-7540.
Skillbank of Beverly Hills is in dire need of drivers willing to transport residents to doctor appointments, to go shopping for groceries and other light tasks they are unable to perform (like changing light bulbs too high to reach). Call 352-746-5001 or Linda between 9 a.m. and noon at the Skillbank office at 1 Civic Circle at 352-270-0631.
Summer Spotlight on Kids
Crystal River Community Church (formerly Crystal River United Methodist Church) has a Community Outreach Program for youths ages 12 and older including basketball, Cornhole and soccer, and indoor games such as board games, puzzles and ping-pong. A devotion session features fun ways to learn about faith. A light meal is served. This is a weekly opportunity for the youth to get together from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays at the church at 4801 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River. To register, email Jasmine9072Agmail.com.
Camp Rise for middle school students with Charles Niski will take place Monday through Friday, July 17-21, at Inverness Middle School. Lunch will be provided. Students will learn respect for themselves and others, similarities and differences, communication and problem solving. They will stage a 40-minute show. Call 352-601-6620.
North Citrus Christian Church in Citrus Springs will have Bible School for all ages from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, through Wednesday, July 23-26. Dinner will be provided. To register, call 352-527-0021.
First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills will host Kids Club Week for kindergarten through fifth grade beginning Monday, July 24, from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, call 352-746-2970 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon will have Bible School with the theme, “Land of Miracles,” featuring an adventure for kids traveling with their passports and learning about the miracles performed by Jesus. Bible School will be from 4:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 24-28, in Classroom 3. Dinner will be provided. Call Mary Alice at 352-489-3160. Also, St. John’s craft show is Saturday, July 8. For more information about the craft show, call Donna at 352-522-0383.
Special Events
A Patriotic Evening will be celebrated in the city of Inverness on July 2 with music and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. at Liberty Park. On stage will be Soul Citrus Cowboys, Frankie Ballard with his latest hits at 9:15 p.m.
The Key Training Center’s Walk A Mile in My Shoes event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Lecanto campus pavilion. To register, go to Text Walk 23 to 71777 or call 352-795-5541, Ext. 312. The Alice in Wonderland-themed Dinner Auction is at 6 p.m. Friday, July 14, in the Key Center’s Life Enrichment Center in Lecanto.
Until next week, stay positive and share your abilities lovingly.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
