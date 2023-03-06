Well, hello again. Solid entertainment abounds out at our Art Center Theatre with multi-talented seasoned players welcoming the debut to our stage new thespians to spread their acting wings. It was a team effort that took place with the all-volunteer players’ presentation of “The Robin Hood Caper” last weekend.

Written by Fred Carmichael, the play was directed by the astute Mary Stansfield, who served as a stage manager for three plays and performed in “The Odd Couple,” and attended an Art Center class.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.