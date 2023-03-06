Well, hello again. Solid entertainment abounds out at our Art Center Theatre with multi-talented seasoned players welcoming the debut to our stage new thespians to spread their acting wings. It was a team effort that took place with the all-volunteer players’ presentation of “The Robin Hood Caper” last weekend.
Written by Fred Carmichael, the play was directed by the astute Mary Stansfield, who served as a stage manager for three plays and performed in “The Odd Couple,” and attended an Art Center class.
The time-honored plot has been played out on stages and in the movies. It was seen on the screen with Hollywood’s favorite swashbuckler, Errol Flynn, with his favorite costar, Olivia de Havilland, alongside him for the expected romantic flavor.
The play was a perfect fit to engage the faithful, longstanding Art Center players, with the “new to acting” players. Five roles were played by retired people,
Dubbed as “Charities Anonymous,” the players meet in the small town of Bridgeway Corners, Wisconsin, at the home of Flora Langley’s nephew, who is a journalist in danger of losing his newspaper due to exposing the grafting of the mayor. The “Charities Anonymous” is a front for the three old crooks who are for not-too-charitable purposes. Revealing their true identities provides uncanny lengths of investigating and an array of hilarious pundits.
The 10 cast members are blessed with 26 members of the production team supporting their efforts and bringing the reality of the play and our present challenging times to the forefront, reminding us that we can have the choice to be positive and smile away the tears and laugh or be negative and have a proverbial pity party.
Attending “The Robin Hood Caper” was a positive experience throughout the three acts and laughter highlighted the considerable talents of the players.
Adam Berry played Richard Collins. Adam, an experienced performer, from Washington State Productions, is an Army veteran. His role called for him to be onstage in nearly every scene with body language evoking extreme anger and a compelling sense of right and wrong, calling out those in the community in authority that are having little compassion for those in need, much like some in our time, unfortunately.
Phillip Isasi played Philip Mullins. Beginning in 2000, he has garnered fans for his playfulness in scene after scene, whether serious or sad. A player full of mischief, he is a scene-stealer, resulting in comedic entertainment par-excellence. With 25 shows to his credit, we hope he’ll be up for many more. Kudos to Phillip!
Lisa Holt plays Emily Jordan. A life enrichment coach with an AB degree in theatre arts and a master’s degree in counseling, she is a native of nearby Marion County and has acted and directed in many shows. As Emily, she proved the importance of intentional listening to her counterparts and speaking up in brevity. Her humorous side was played out with confidence and genuine sincerity at just the right time and place in the plot.
George Livermore played Frederick Ruggles. From New York, he is a 1973 graduate of Crystal River High School, has a BS degree in psychology and is a 23-year U.S. Navy veteran, retired. He is an ACT and Valerie Theatre player. As an ROTC teacher and youth counselor, he was able to bring invaluable teaching skills to his role as he interacted and responded to the cast and crew.
Kay Outland played Jessica Selby. For the past 11 years, she has constantly enjoyed her involvement with the Art Center Theatre in some of their outstanding productions, including my personal favorites, “South Pacific” and “Carousel.” Although her role was demanding with many scenes of involvement, her body language proved that she thoroughly grasped the script’s intention and enjoyed it. Since the age of 9, theatre has been her mantra. Bravo, bravo, Kay Outland!
Jon Outland played Warren Coates. Husband of Kay Outland, it was a perfect casting experience at ACT to be able to involve couples in this production. Together with a common interest makes for a loving marriage. Ten years ago, as “Batman” in a high school production, was Jon’s last role. The Outlands are a valued and tremendous asset to the ACT.
John Telschow played Jason Bosley. A Citrus High School graduate, he spread his acting wings there with “Guys and Dolls” at ACT. Owner of HMC Inspections for the past eight years, he is the father of two teenagers. We are delighted to have his creativity that he brought to his role as Jason. Dedication and intentional warmth best describe his portrayal in this comedy.
Chris Venable played Flora. A personal favorite at ACT, I look forward to seeing her on the ACT stage. She becomes each character she plays. Her role in “The Robin Hood Caper” was tremendous. Appearing in nearly every scene, she made us feel like we were invited into her stage home for tea and it was such a pleasant experience.
Tom Venable played Mayor Hubert Ratner. A much-in-demand performer at the Stage West Theatre and the Art Center, his favorite role was playing the lead in “A Bedful of Foreigners.” The husband of Chris Venable, Tom was perfectly cast as mayor and the villain in the secretive Robin Hood (Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde) romp at ACT. Chris and Tom are a duo that has faithfully volunteered their love of theatre and ACT for years. Kudos to the Venables!
Tamara “T” Malash played Sylvia Coates. A native of Miami with a degree in broadcasting from the University of Florida, she has logged 10,000 hours of broadcasting on live television. This was her ACT debut. She was at ease with her role and used her experience in broadcasting freely at ACT. A lovely and gracious player – “T” Malash!
Notes, favorite lines and scenes
My first Oscar goes to Adam Berry as Richard Collins for his voluminous lines and uncontrolled rage at the graft taking place all around the community, pacing the stage area constantly while “giveaway” smiling, leading us to believe something was “up,” to evoke such anger with laughter.
The second Oscar goes to Chris Venable as Richard’s Aunt Flora, always supporting Richard. Chris continues to amaze the audience with her variety of portrayals.
Richard’s line pointing out that the town’s patrol car is a Mercedes Benz.
The line to a scam caller, “No, I don’t need a car loan. Stop calling me.” (Sounds familiar.)
Cold showers after a massage at a Japanese bathhouse are bad for international relations.
Richard’s line: “I got off the big-city merry-go-round life and started a local hometown paper in Bridgeway Corners.”
Jessica’s positive attitude and playfulness – flirting with Richard, always smiling – was a good contrast to Richard’s rage.
The diet of kumquats and soda crackers sounded good. (I have a huge kumquat tree that has a fantastic yield every year for friends to come and pick them to eat or make jam.)
The line, “Whatever means necessary.” (“Whatever” is a favorite word of teenagers these days.)
Emily keeping saccharin, a forerunner of Sweet’N Low, in her purse.
The shock on the faces of the cast members when they learned the real identity of the anonymous Robin Hood that in contrast to giving to the poor, they had prison records contrasting to feeding a homeless beggar. (The signs of today’s times.)
In Act II, the players sing a revival hymn: “Rock of Ages, cleft for me, let me hide myself in thee.” (An appropriate song for the Robin Hooders.)
Philip’s line sharing his boyhood love of Mark Twain’s “Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn.”
Richard’s line, “The mayor is ripping off this town, while discussing ‘business’ with the gang.” He says, “The mayor is a dirty politician.” (Sounds like the current media news releases and commentaries.)
The Robin Hood gang gave thousands to an orphanage.
The line, “We have to stand up to everyone or end up on the welfare line.”
Emily’s hiding an onion in her hankie to help her bring tears for a crying scene, and her lines about her romantic triumphs.
Chris directing her counterparts to “take her outside in the arms of Mother Nature” when she was at wits end about the eventual revelation of her identity as a crook but doing so much good for others.
Richard’s telling line, “I stayed calm all my life and it didn’t do me a bit of good” (explaining away his character’s extreme anger).
A great line, “The mayor has a record as long as John Dillinger.”
The surprise in learning the marriage of Richard and Jessica is illegal because the minister was a fake.
And the “Happy Ending”: Flora hands her nephew Richard a marriage license and, hand in hand, he and Jessica say, “Let’s go! We’ll marry in the morning.” Later, learning that Emily is Frederick’s daughter and he is the honorary president of Charities Anonymous.
An unforgettable ACT play! See you at the Art Center Theatre.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
