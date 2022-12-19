Well, hello again. The Art Center Theatre’s production of “The Nifty Fifties,” a musical comedy tribute to the '50s last week was a delightful trip down memory lane, especially for those who were teens in that kinder, gentler time.
From a book by Tim Kelly with music and lyrics by Bill Francoeur, it was directed by Karrie Bailey with choreography by Lisa Peterson. Danielle Flury-Downey served as the musical director.
The 27-teenage cast provided solid entertainment throughout the two-act play and nostalgia flowed in scene after scene. Kudos to the set construction coordinator, Richard Flury, and his committee for Louise’s Luncheonette hangout for the teens, the memory-making costumes, the talented lighting and sound technicians, all dedicated volunteers providing opportunities for teens to embrace the theatre experience.
What a fabulous way for teens to gain confidence and self-assurance as they journey from teens to adulthood.
Here are my observations, with a sincere thank-you to the Art Center Theatre for this early Christmas gift of rekindling my memories of the “Nifty Fifties,” that I experienced in high school and at college in Huntington, West Virginia, at Marshall College (now a university).
There were poodle-skirted teens, bikers’ leather jackets, lettered teens wearing their sweaters for touchdowns made and for winning basketball scores, and ponytail hair swinging during magical dance numbers. Everything was cool!
Memories flowed of “sock hops,” my dancing at the Lions Club hall down the street from my high school, to music like “Mr. Sandman, Bring me a Dream.” “Be there, be square,” a favorite phrase by teens during the play, reminded me of “See you later alligator, after a while crocodile,” with my teen friends.
Cruising was a favorite thing teens did with their favorite boy or girl and competition was high for winning the heart of the quarterback or the prom queen. The Art Center teen players portrayed this aspect professionally and were coached splendidly on some of the mannerisms they were unfamiliar with in the present timeframe.
“Soda jerk” was a familiar term for me. I was a soda jerk at Doyle’s Drugstore on the “lunch counter” near the Cabell-Huntington Hospital, in the after-high-school hours, serving up banana splits, milkshakes and sodas. The cast captured this with an uncanny grasp of the special place in the hearts of the teenagers at that precious time.
Half studying, half dancing, the drama of heartthrobs was spot-on in their portrayals. There were solos, trios, and the entire company onstage enthralling us with their enthusiasm and spirited dancing and singing. Silently, I was wishing we could go back in time like Christopher Reeve did in the movie, “Somewhere in Time.”
“Rockin’ down the block at the hop” was a hit with the audience, as we learned that the teens were in need of a real rock star for the high school dance. The group decides to fake his appearance with “Ziggy,” played fantastically by KiKi Blanco. Applause was uproarious. An Oscar for KiKi as Ziggy. We loved his performance. I heard, “Wow! Wow!” each time he appeared onstage. A real-gone trouper.
The players were talented with the bongo drums and the flute. At one point, we were invited to join in with clapping in unison with the vibrant cast’s rhythm permeating the theatre. Wow! We became cast members of the “Nifty Fifties.”
Stolen hugs and kisses were evident and sometimes, graciously accepted, sometimes rejected, which is, of course, all a part of the teen years. The players – some not quite yet teens – perfected the personas beautifully.
During the Intermission, we heard some of the Elvis hits and glancing to the left of the stage, we saw a life-size cardboard cutout of Elvis in his “Jailhouse Rock” costume for the hit movie, establishing him as the “real” rock star of ’50s teens.
James Dean’s “Rebel Without a Cause” was portrayed in song and dance with dramatic fervor by the players, as they wanted to “Spread the word all over town.”
A quartet song about the short-lived fame of the Edsel auto, a ’50s-era automotive venture which failed to gain its hoped-for acceptance.
The “Teen Queen” chorus was hauntingly beautiful, reminding us of our prom dances when romance was in bloom.
“It’s Tough to be a Teenager in Love,” performed as a duet by Caleb Namey as George Bullock and Lola Blanco as Gracie Stanley, was portrayed true to the nature of a coming-of-age life of a teen. Applause! Applause!
“Take me Back to the Nifty Fifties,” performed with spirited singing and dancing by the entire company, amazed us with the authentic touch of each performer.
The cast of “The Nifty Fifties” at ACT (Art Center Theatre):
Savannah Adams is an eighth-grader at Inverness Middle School. She is a chorus member and plans to attend acting school.
Madelyn Baumer is a seventh-grader at Inverness Middle school. This is her fifth ACT production. REACH is her favorite class and she is a chorus member.
Niya Bergstrom is a seventh-grader at Seven Rivers Christian School. She plays saxophone in the school’s band.
Lola Blanco is a seventh-grader at Lecanto Middle School. This is her eighth ACT production. She is a “Hope Ambassador” in AVID.
Emerie Bynum, age 11, this is her fist play. She aspires to becoming an actor.
Cadance Cunningham is in sixth grade, an avid student. She was first on stage as Miss Tampa’s Sunshine Princess and gave an a capella performance in a talent show for the scholarship program.
William Downey is a fourth-grader. He plays piano and made his stage debut at age 5 in “Oklahoma!”
Nathan Edwards, age 10, is homeschooled. This is his first play. He is creative in drawing.
Hannah Gibson is a third-grader at Dunnellon Christian Academy. She plays piano and creates realism art.
Leah Gibson is an eighth-grader at Dunnellon Christian Academy. She makes Pinterest boards. This is her first appearance at ACT.
Stephen Henniger, age 16, is homeschooled. His first musical was “A Fairy Tale Christmas.”
Taylor Hegarty, age 13, attends St. Paul II School. This is Taylor’s fourth ACT production. Taylor has a strong background in dance.
Isabella Hollin, age 12, sang at her uncle’s wedding and wrote a solo song in her school’s concert.
Hailey Marques is a seventh-grader, an AVID member, an A/B student, and she aspires to be on Broadway after college.
Lily Marsh turned 13 on opening night of “The Nifty Fifties” and was part of the ensemble group.
Alana Matos is a sixth-grader at Citrus Springs Middle School. She has a blue belt in karate and performed in “Mary Poppins” at Stage West Theatre.
Lexi Maza competes in dance and gymnastics competitions. This was her acting debut.
Caleb Namey is in the 11th grade and is homeschooled. This is Caleb’s seventh production at ACT. He works at Crumps Landing.
Reagan Namey is a fifth-grader at Homosassa Elementary. Reagan is part of the school’s art club, chorus and Safety Patrol.
Hope Owens is in ninth grade and is homeschooled. Hope has been performing since age 5 and was a member of the Citrus Youth Educational Symphonic Orchestra.
Jackson Ryan is in 11th grade and is homeschooled. He plays guitar and has been involved in theater for 10 years.
Kayli Schaak is an eighth-grader at Citrus Springs Middle School. She made it to the Nationals with her vocals at the PF Youth Fine Arts Conference.
Liberty Sinclair’s first role was Tessie in “Annie.” This is Liberty’s sixth ACT production.
Anshi Tekawade is a fifth-grader who is on the swim team and does ballet and tap dancing.
Kaitlyn Tyre is a ninth-grader. This is her third ACT performance. She has studied French since age 11.
Emily Van Sickle has performed in 15 plays. Her favorite role was in “Mary Poppins.”
Until next time…see you at the Art Center Theatre!
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
