Well, hello again. Music is in our libraries. At the Crystal River Coastal Region Library’s annual meeting with the Friends of the Library and their election and installation of officers, talented musician Dave DeLuca’s return engagement with his black-tie talent garnered him applause, applause, applause throughout his amazing performance.
DeLuca began his career entertaining at wedding receptions, dances and Knights of Columbus social events. A five-year Florida resident, he is a popular entertainer at fundraising projects with various volunteer organizations.
We were in awe of his amazing “Rat Pack Flashback” presentation. He invited us to join in anytime with his opening song – Teresa Brewer’s toe-tapping ’50s hit, “Music! Music! Music!” – but told us to be sure to sing the same words he was singing! Laughter! Applause!
The uncanny way DeLuca introduced each flashback performer brought us up close to the humanity of the famed artist. He gave us kudos to the library’s selection of books for researching the lives of famed entertainers. It was a definite salute to the mothers who encouraged the Rat Pak artists to develop their talent and become a star.
His first entertainer to be featured was Dean Martin. His mother was a great influence, DeLuca said. Commenting on each star was intermingled with his singing of their hits. It was as if we were hearing Dean in a live performance. DeLuca imitated various instruments with his body language as well; hand to one side, playing the piano; another time a saxophone, as his taped music accompanied his solo performances. He noted that Elvis heard Dean sing “Memories Are Made of This” and decided to record it.
With each song, DeLuca revealed more about the entertainer. We learned of the humor and wit of Dean Martin as DeLuca sang, “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” on Christmas Eve. Laughter! Applause! When he sang “You’re Nobody Till Somebody Loves You,” we pondered the personal relationships of our own lives when they grew to become a love that we cherish.
De Luca noted that often, the composers of hit songs are overlooked by the celebrity of the vocalist who records it. Such was the case of Carmen Lombardo, brother of Guy Lombardo who wrote “Return to Me,” that Dean recorded. After singing it, DeLuca asked us: “Have any of you eaten Italian food? If so, you have Italian in you.” Laughter! Applause! His version of “Amore” – “when the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore” – was the final salute to the incomparable star, Dean Martin.
Sammy Davis Jr. was the next Rat Packer. DeLuca revealed, through research – much like many ways researchers use our libraries – that Sammy’s mother and father were Vaudeville troupers during the Depression years and that Sammy lived with his grandmother. Sammy never went to school, but had a natural talent for imitating singers and dancers and was astute at tap dancing. He appeared in many movies, tap dancing as a child before joining the Rat Pack on numerous occasions at Las Vegas casinos. Applause for “Bye Bye Blackbird.”
Frank Sinatra was next. We learned that “The Girl from Ipanema” was the most famous bossa nova song. DeLuca wittily said his boss, his wife, sings it to him all day long. “Smile, she doesn’t look at me.”
We heard Fats Waller’s hit, “Ain’t Misbehavin’ (I’m Savin’ My Love For You).” Then Duke Ellington’s Orchestra’s “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)” as DeLuca’s hand to the side demonstrates the Duke’s famous saxophone artistry.
We learned that Nat King Cole was Sammy’s favorite singer. Then DeLuca sang my personal favorite, “Unforgettable,” which his daughter recorded with her father in 1991 and it became a No. 1 bestseller, a collectable item of many music lovers. Older songs are really unforgettable.
Frank Sinatra had an incredible six-decade career. Dubbed the “Chairman of the Board,” and “Ol’ Blue Eyes,” he was of Sicilian descent and was from Hoboken, New Jersey. He was an only child and a troublemaker. Dolly Sinatra, his mother, was domineering. She was a political campaign speaker at rallies. She repeatedly told Frank, “Be a man. Come up strong.”
Sinatra’s “Makin’ Whoopee,” in DeLuca’s witty estimation, was the “greatest love song of all time.” Laughter! Applause! Sinatra was a star of stage and screen, winning the Academy Award in “From Here to Eternity,” just at the time his career was beginning to falter as a singer. His career zoomed afterward.
DeLuca’s “You Make Me Feel So Young” and “I Get a Kick Out of You” were spot on. Applause, applause! “I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter” gave us a nostalgic moment of our encounters along our journey.
We learned that Harold Arlen composed the music for the heralded “Wizard of Oz.” Johnny Mercer’s lyrics comprised “One For the Road,” usually performed at the end of a set of music at a cocktail lounge’s intimate setting.
DeLuca’s finale, “New York, New York,” a Sinatra favorite earned him a standing ovation – applause, applause! – as we enthusiastically showed our deep appreciation to the extraordinary talent that is Dave DeLuca.
Music is in our libraries!
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
