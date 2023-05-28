Well, hello again. West Coast Christian School’s graduation ceremony took place last week at First Baptist Church in Crystal River. My grandson, Evan James Strickland, and Dylan Lee Nolan, Steven Thomas Despozito, Landon Sean Phillips and Nathan Ray Knight were the Class of 2023 graduates.
Following the opening prayer, the procession began. Dressed in bright-red caps and gowns, they were seated on the stage. The principal, Marlene Pringle, formally introduced the graduates and was seated to the left of them, near the stage, also dressed in red. Nearby, on the steps leading up to the elevated stage, were vases of roses she presented to the mothers of the graduates.
Each of the seniors gave a speech, beginning with Evan. Most of the students expressed sincere appreciation to the church, the school, their parents and their teacher. One student remarked how thankful he was for the school making it possible for him to be where he is today, and he quoted the well-known and timely Scripture: “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me.”
Cliff Ford, the student pastor, gave the charge to the class, which is our positive word this week, “successful.” He remarked to the students that they are closing a chapter of their life spent at the school, and they are about to open a new chapter’s path.
His successful remarks were remarkably thoughtful and each person in the church for the ceremony listened intently, and hopefully will find it helpful on their continuing journey of life, as well. I know I will and I am grateful for the opportunity to share his message with you. There were 14 rules we can consider today as I list them.
How to be successful
- Rest. Get enough sleep. (Party, if you will, over the weekend, but get enough sleep. Come Monday, and you are back on the job, do your best.)
- The years here have shaped you for a successful path.
- You can make an amazing future along your path to success.
- Take your time to carefully decide your career path. Lean on Jesus. Let his word guide you. He has it all figured out.
- Take care of your teeth. Smile ... smile ... smile.
- Stay connected with your classmates and build other relationships as well. Our God designed you to be in relationships with others that can help you be successful, and you will have the opportunity to do the same for them.
- Spend time with people who challenge and encourage you along your path to success.
- Live frugally. You may have a fabulous career and the salary that you may want to spend on a high-end car and an extravagant home but invest your earnings and you’ll be ready when the hard times come along your path to success.
- Read books. Learning is a lifelong practice that pays dividends when applied to your chosen career.
- You will gain knowledge along your path through experience. Share it with others. Volunteer, be a mentor and help others be successful.
- Be comfortable with Jesus. Remember the lovely song, “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.” Stay in close relationship with Jesus, in prayer.
- Call your parents often. Share your good times and successes with them and ask them for help when troublesome times come along your path to success.
- “One day at a time” is an excellent adage that has stood the test of time for any number of successful people. “Easy does it” is another one that, if embraced, along your path to success, will keep you stress-free.
- In his closing remarks, he spoke passionately, from the heart to the students he had come to know and counsel personally at the school: “Leave a legacy to those who follow after you. Love your neighbor as yourself. Put God first and everything will fall into place. Read 2 Corinthians and don’t give up!”
Then, Pastor Ford spoke directly to the parents and friends who’d come to the Class of 2023 graduation ceremony, beginning with the definition of success: “To accomplish an aim and a purpose. Then, set aim on God. Let Him help you. Your heritage is special. The graduates are special. Let them feel needed. Dedicate yourself to them. Read Psalm 71 to them.”
With a closing prayer, the diplomas were presented to the graduates by their teacher, Wanda Shell, assisted by Aimee Williams.
The Class of 2023 graduation was an endearing memory I will always cherish, for within each of Pastor Cliff Ford’s charge to the students, and when he addressed the family and friends, love was faithfully implied.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
