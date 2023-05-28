Well, hello again. West Coast Christian School’s graduation ceremony took place last week at First Baptist Church in Crystal River. My grandson, Evan James Strickland, and Dylan Lee Nolan, Steven Thomas Despozito, Landon Sean Phillips and Nathan Ray Knight were the Class of 2023 graduates.

Following the opening prayer, the procession began. Dressed in bright-red caps and gowns, they were seated on the stage. The principal, Marlene Pringle, formally introduced the graduates and was seated to the left of them, near the stage, also dressed in red. Nearby, on the steps leading up to the elevated stage, were vases of roses she presented to the mothers of the graduates.

