Well, hello again. Last week, the Crystal River Kings Bay Lions held the installation of officers at Oysters Restaurant in downtown Crystal River as the host club for the zone meeting.
Lion Doris Turlo of the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club, a past-president many times over and past-district governor, was the installing officer. She has graced our Kings Bay Club many times with her presence. She chose as her installation theme, “The Best is Yet to Come,” and presented each of the Kings Bay Lions members with a “diamond” pin (a Centennial Service Challenge Lions pin adorned with a diamond chip and the Lions Club logo.) As she installed the Kings Bay Lions, she proclaimed that we were members of the Doris Diamond Club and presented each of us with 100 Grand candy bars.
Lion Jackie DeGraff, president of Kings Bay Lions Club, thanked each of the officers with a Mounds candy bar for their mounds of knowledge. Members receiving perfect attendance awards were Lions Janice Griffin, Jackie DeGraff, Peg James, Marilyn Jones, Ruth Levins and Phyllis Smith.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Each club gave a report of their meetings’ goals and plans for fundraising projects. One thing Lions do extremely well is to have good food, fun and fellowship at their gatherings. Mr. William Bunch sees to it beautifully in the food department, as well as providing us with a facility for our meetings.
The Inverness Lions Club reported that they have begun a preschool screening program and have screened 415 children, The Lions want to see that the whole county of Citrus has their eyesight conditions met. The Inverness Lions Club meets the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Angelotti’s Restaurant in Inverness. For membership in the club or any eyesight issues, call Lion Lou Isley at 260-705-7577.
The Beverly Hills Lions Club Lions Tom and Janet Mize reported that their fundraiser is bingo two times a week. They also present scholarships to local graduates of our three high schools. Also, they adopt a family in need at Christmas with food and gifts. For membership applications or any need that the club can provide, call Lion Janet Mizley at 352-228-0707. They also rent out their clubhouse for events.
The Homosassa Lions Club boasts the highest number of members in the area. Their multiple projects include Right to Sight, scholarships, and cleaning eyeglasses for distribution locally as well as abroad, for Lions Club is an international organization with Lions in nearly every country. Other projects include Pedia Vision screening of children at our local schools. A coveted project of the Homosassa Club held prior to the opening of school in late August is the Relay for Schools, which provides backpacks and back-to-school clothes for students.
The Homosassa Lions members help the students shop for these items. One other project that is the highlighted event of the club year is awarding monetary donation checks to 20-plus nonprofit organizations in our county, honoring them with a dinner at their clubhouse. The Homosassa Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday at 6 p.m. at their clubhouse at 3705 S. Indiana Terrace in Homosassa.
For membership applications or other needs you may have, call Lion Dana Comeau at 352-601-3206. (They rent their clubhouse for dinners and gatherings, as well.)
Crystal River Lions Club, with only eight members, is a popular place for visitors to visit in downtown Crystal River at the Depot, which they renovated. The Depot was built in 1903 and is on the Historical Register. The Depot is also rented for weddings, birthday celebrations, dances and fundraising projects of other groups. Recently, they were able to raise $20,000 from their rentals. For membership applications or rental applications, call Tania Chandler at 352-697-0104.
District Governor Lion Vivian Heniger reported that High Point Lions Club has had orientation meetings and is actively recruiting new members. She reported that the club’s main projects are bingo and bunko held weekly in the evening. High Point meets the second Tuesday monthly at 7 p.m. in the High Point Community Center at 12249 Clubhouse Road in Brooksville. For membership applications, call Lion Heniger at 810-444-4109.
Crystal River Kings Bay meets at 11 a.m. Saturdays at Oysters Restaurant in Crystal River, usually. They collect pull tabs, nonperishable food for the Family Resource Center, pajamas for foster children, provide eye exams and glasses to children and adults, through the Inverness Club. For membership applications and any other needs, call Lion Jackie DeGraff at 352-422-7046.
Lion Doris Turlo installed the following Lions as officers for 2023-2024: President Jackie DeGraff (also Treasurer); First Vice President Marilyn Jones; Recording Secretary Marty Brown; Tail Twister Phyllis Smith; Lion Tamer Peg James; Vision Director Gail Barker; Activities Director Cynthia Childs; Program, Publicity and Scrapbook Director Ruth Levins; Calling Director Lucille Perry; and Chaplain Casey Garlardo.
Floral City Lions Club did not attend. For more information about this club, call Sherry Murray at 317-490-3228.
Lions Clubs are dedicated to meeting the needs of others locally and beyond as Helen Keller’s “Knights of the Blind.” Their “We Serve” motto was abundantly demonstrated as the host of the zone and installation dinner held at Oysters Restaurant in Crystal River.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.