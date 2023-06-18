Well, hello again. Last week, the Crystal River Kings Bay Lions held the installation of officers at Oysters Restaurant in downtown Crystal River as the host club for the zone meeting.

Lion Doris Turlo of the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club, a past-president many times over and past-district governor, was the installing officer. She has graced our Kings Bay Club many times with her presence. She chose as her installation theme, “The Best is Yet to Come,” and presented each of the Kings Bay Lions members with a “diamond” pin (a Centennial Service Challenge Lions pin adorned with a diamond chip and the Lions Club logo.) As she installed the Kings Bay Lions, she proclaimed that we were members of the Doris Diamond Club and presented each of us with 100 Grand candy bars.

