Justin Smith Morrill (1810-1898) represented Vermont in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1855-1898. He proposed the Morrill Act of 1862 which established the Land Grant Colleges and Universities.
Every state was granted 30,000 acres of land for each senator and representative it had in Congress, to create and maintain a college for agriculture and mechanical arts (framing and agriculture).
The act added military science to the curriculum. Today, all of the states receive federal grants to help support the land grant colleges and universities.
He was instrumental in the funding of the Republican party and helped pass Legislation that established our U.S. Library of Congress.
Of example, our positive word for this week, he wrote: “The finest and first great gift we can bestow on others is a good example.”
Famed missionary, Albert Schweitzer, whom actor Hugh O’Brien met in Africa while on location for a film, inspired O’Brien to found the O’Brien Leadership Conferences in our country, which annually conducts the conferences that are sponsored by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs with scholarships to attend.
O’Brien had expressed to Schweitzer that he wanted to do something humanitarian for the country’s youths and what a wonderful example gift was lovingly given by O’Brien and Schweitzer, that the GFWC continues to sponsor.
A pebble tossed into a pool causes a rippling effect. Our words and actions all around our community, whether positive or negative, ripple out to others. We lead others by the example we set.
As peace makers, we compassionately set a positive example by demonstrating generosity with our contributions to fulfill the needs of others. Thus, the rippling effect moves along, blessing by example, who in turn, are influenced to become givers as well.
WE can be the best example when we accept success with humility, when we are good listeners to those with health issues and seemingly unsurmountable difficult decisions to make along their Journey of Life.
Sharing our unique skills and special abilities with the leaders of our volunteer organizations, in art work, crafts, teaching a leadership class are examples of our faith, patience, caring, creativity and especially our love.
Let us not forget a favorite teacher, a wise family member, a faithful caring friend who make our loving memories list of mentors who passed us along our life journey,
Inspiring us to do our best and set an example enriching others with gentle kindness, forgiveness and respect.
I have been blessed way above and beyond my imagination in my 88 years celebrated this month.
may just one small act of kindness; a smile, a thank-you, a compliment, genuine kindness, radiate from you this week with your very best example.
Until next week, stay positive; lead onward by example.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
