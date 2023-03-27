Well, hello again. Washington Irving (1783-1850) was the first American writer to gain fame in other nations as well as his home.
His characters, Rip Van Winkle and Ichabod Crane, still bring smiles to generations of readers, and New Yorkers have certainly accepted Irving’s Knickerbocker legends as an important and enjoyable part of their history. Born in New York, he was named for George Washington. His first literary work was a series of letters he wrote for the New York Chronicle.
Of “kindness,” our positive word for this week, he wrote, “The kind heart is a fountain of gladness making everything in its vicinity freshen into smiles.”
Kindness is love in action, all around our community. Pages of listings in the Citrus County Chronicle faithfully announce new projects that have been formulated to meet the growing needs of families and retirees.
It is a spirit of compassionate caring and an innate desire to respond in genuine kindness. We never know just how far-reaching our acts of kindness are, like the well-worn phrase that describes what happens when we casually toss a pebble into the water.
Kindness is so gentle, and yet it can quiet a person’s anger, soothe their unexplained pain and begin to see themselves as a new person of grateful appreciation. The kind and thoughtful words and actions of our loving heart can create a kinder and loving world.
Volunteers
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers will continue through April 18 at all Citrus County libraries and the Crystal River Moose Lodge. For an appointment, email prpal@gmail.
Twice Blessed Thrift Store and Food Pantry, a community outreach project of Crystal River United Methodist Church, needs volunteers. The store is at 4801 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River. Call 352-651-5555.
Nature Coast Ministries Free Dental Clinic needs volunteers for its thrift store in Homosassa Plaza. The store funds the clinic. Dental professionals are also needed to volunteer one day per month. Call Bonnie McMullin at 352-464-4348.
The Key Training Center needs volunteers in its retail stores, in administration with office projects, and volunteering directly with the clients. Call 352-795-5541.
Guardian ad Litem needs volunteers to represent and advocate for children in the dependency system that have been abused, abandoned or neglected by their families. Call 352-340-5416.
Hospice volunteers are needed to fill in the gap between their loved ones and the professional caregivers. VITAS Healthcare is at 3280 W. Audobon Park Path in Lecanto. Volunteers help terminally ill patients with pet visits, patient care, veterans care, sewing, and administrative office assistance. Call 352-527-2020.
The Citrus County Support System is looking for a local band to perform for senior citizens at their annual Spring Volunteer Appreciation Picnic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Citrus Community Center at 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto. Call 352-527-5980.
SCORE Nature Coast needs volunteer business professionals to mentor small-business clients and help them succeed. Call 352-249-1236.
Nonprofit organizations are needed to volunteer at the Nature Coast Volunteer Center and AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program’s Volunteer Fair event on Tuesday, April 18, at the Citrus Springs Community Center. Call 352-527-5959.
Meals on Wheels needs volunteers to deliver meals to homebound area seniors and veterans. Call 352-527-5975.
The Valerie Players need volunteer performers, directors and behind-the-scenes assistants. Email patherhardt@gmail.com.
Special Notes
The Inverness Downtown Business Partnership needs a graphic designer to design an official logo for them. Visit www.fitfullforce.com/logocontest.
The Citrus County Retired Educators are offering a scholarship for teachers who want to expand their studies and take more classes. Call 352-212-2572 by May 1.
Donations
CASA (Citrus Abuse Shelter Association) needs food for children (milk, butter, seasonings, spices and juice), 13-gallon trash bags, 1-gallon zip-lock bags, dish sponges, face moisturizer and a countertop icemaker. Drop off items between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the CASA outreach office at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. To volunteer at CASA, call 352-344-8111.
Thrift stores throughout our community need donated furniture to be sold to people in need. Nonprofit thrift stores also need volunteers.
Spotlights
The Citrus County Craft Council’s Spring Fine Arts and Crafts Show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Florida National Guard Armory, 8551 W. Venable Drive, Crystal River.
Citrus Community Choir will present its “Sing Peace” concert Saturday, April 1, at Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto, and Sunday, April 2, at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness. Both concerts are at 3 p.m. The choir seeks new voices. Call Director Karen Medrano at 352-634-3927.
The Citrus County Chronicle’s Home and Outdoor Show is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Florida National Guard Armory, 8551 W. Venable Drive, Crystal River. Visit www.chronicleonline.com/events/homeshow/.
The GFWC Crystal River Woman’s Club’s Charity Cornball Singles Tournament is Saturday, April 8, at the Chet Cole Life Enrichment Center at 5325 W. Safari Lane at the Key Training Center in Lecanto. Call 352-503-3237.
The Citrus Hills Woman’s Club’s Charity Scramble is at 7:45 a.m. Friday, April 14. Call 352-513-4120.
The Art Center of Citrus County’s production of “Don’t Mention My Name” will be presented from April 14-30. Call the box office at 352-746-7606.
The Citrus County School House Hustle Family Run is from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15. The event will benefit the Citrus County Education Foundation. Email www.schoolhousehustle.com.
A Stevie Wonder Tribute Concert, sponsored by Citrus County Parks and Recreation, will be presented Saturday, April 15, at the Citrus Springs Community Center at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs. Call 352-527-7540.
The Nature Coast Center Volunteer Fair is Tuesday, April 18, at the Citrus Springs Community Center at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Citrus Hills Civic Association Semiannual Cleanup is Friday, April 21.
Until next week, be positive and be kind.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.