Well, hello again.
Thomas Carlyle (1795-1881) was a Scottish writer who contended that might and right are the same. His works had an appealing sincerity. In one of his books of essays, he combined the ridiculous with the sublime and humor with pathos.
It was criticized at first, but later accepted as the work of a genius.
Our positive word for this week is “cheerfulness.” Of “cheerful,” he wrote: “Wondrous is the strength and of cheerfulness, and its power of endurance. The cheerful person will do more in the time and do it better, will preserve it longer than the sad and sullen.”
Cheerfulness and a positive nature are certainly a perfectly-paired set of attributes that volunteers all around our community demonstrate as every opportunity to do so presents itself to them.
Cheerfulness is one of the greatest gifts we can give to others. We care about the homeless, the persons with health issues, the unemployed, the troubled teens, the seemingly friendless and alone grieving the loss of a loved one. We keep our thoughts positive and optimistic by clearing our mind of any condemnation or criticism of another’s actions or inactions by presenting a thoughtful and loving understanding of their situation and cheerfully offering our sincere assistance along the volunteer path we’ve chosen.
Volunteers
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is seeking volunteers to help with boating safety practices, on land and on the water. Email Melissa at melissafrank2021@gmail.com.
VITAS Healthcare is looking for veteran volunteers to help veteran hospice patients and their families as a mentor who can bring their military experience to the patients in the VITAS “We Honor Veterans” program. Call their Volunteer Department at 352-527-2020.
HPH Hospice, a department agency of the Department of Veterans Affairs, is seeking volunteers to serve in patients’ homes, assisted living facilities and nursing homes, as well as providing caregiver education and recognition. Call 352-527-4600.
The Dunnellon Community Singers are looking for volunteer voices who want to sing and truly love singing. To volunteer with the group or to schedule a performance by them for your church or organization, call 352-606-8656.
Discover 2024 – The Chronicle is seeking submissions from volunteer organizations for the Discover 2024 edition to feature in its publication. Submit online at www.Chronicle/Discover/2024. Donations License plates for Lahera by Ed Heckman are available by contacting him at 352-302-2375 for a pick-up location.
Two Good Soles Shoes and Socks, which benefits the children of Citrus County, is a part of the National Day of Service and Remembrance which began as a tribute in honor and remembrance to the first responders and victims of the terrorist attacks on 9/11. For a drop-off location to donate shoes and socks for children, call 352-527-5959.
CASA (Citrus Abuse Shelter Association) is in need of crafting supplies for children, white and brown sugar, children’s and women’s underwear, and Windex. Drop off items between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. To volunteer with CASA, call 352-344-8111.
Spotlights
St. John the Baptist Church’s Back to School Bash is Sunday, Aug. 13. This Faith Formation Program from noon to 3 p.m. will include a waterslide, games, food and drinks at the pavilion and backfield at 7525 U.S. 41 South in Dunnellon. Call 352-489-3166.
The Veterans Appreciation Week Ad Hoc Coordinating Committee will meet Wednesday Aug. 16, at the Conference Room of the Citrus County Chronicle at 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. in Crystal River. Call John McGee, chairman, at 352-346-2141.
The Harvest Moon Arts and Craft Show of the Citrus County Craft Council is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Florida National Guard Armory at 8551 W. Venable St. in Crystal River. Email www.citruscountycraft.com.
Until next week, stay positive and cheerful.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.