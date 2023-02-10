Well, hello again. President Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919) our 26th president of the United States, wrote, “Every man and woman owns a part of their time and energy and money to business and industry in which they are engaged. No man has the moral right to withhold support from an organization within his sphere.”

At 42, he was the youngest man to become president. A man of great energy, fondly known as Teddy, following a published cartoon of him with a bear cub, soon toymakers began producing Teddy Bears. As commander of the Rough Riders, he became a national hero during the Spanish-American War. During his administration, he lent his support to protect the public from harmful food and drugs and to conserve our nation’s forests and natural resources. Our positive word for this week is “support.”

