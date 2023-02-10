Well, hello again. President Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919) our 26th president of the United States, wrote, “Every man and woman owns a part of their time and energy and money to business and industry in which they are engaged. No man has the moral right to withhold support from an organization within his sphere.”
At 42, he was the youngest man to become president. A man of great energy, fondly known as Teddy, following a published cartoon of him with a bear cub, soon toymakers began producing Teddy Bears. As commander of the Rough Riders, he became a national hero during the Spanish-American War. During his administration, he lent his support to protect the public from harmful food and drugs and to conserve our nation’s forests and natural resources. Our positive word for this week is “support.”
A very closely related word is “share.” Of sharing, poet James Russell Lowell (1819-1891) wrote, “Not what we give, but what we share, for the gift without the giver is bare.” His poetry expresses compassion, wit and common sense.
Every morning with my warm cup of hot chocolate cocoa and the Chronicle, I am amazed at our community’s number of supportive organizations offering opportunities for us to volunteer our special talents and time, lending our support to projects in service to those who are in need.
New supportive groups are organized weekly. Whenever and wherever a need arises, there is a group at the ready to support and share unconditionally, Agape style.
It’s all about our innate desire to be a part of something greater than ourselves. We build upon our support system by reaching out to others, forming friendships, partnering and networking, sharing individual and collective expertise lovingly. In this way, we express our gratitude for our own blessings by “paying it forward” with positive thoughts gaining momentum with each opportunity we embrace. Let’s not forget that gentle touch and smile!
Volunteers
Take Stock in Children is looking for volunteer mentors to assist middle and high school students as they prepare for college. Call Pat Lancaster, program coordinator, at 352-344-0855.
SCORE Nature Coast is seeking volunteers to assist new and existing small businesses to succeed and to provide social media, marketing and workshop facilitation, helping the business to grow. Call 352-249-1236.
Twice Blessed Thrift Store needs volunteers at the store on the campus of Crystal River United Methodist Church as a community outreach for people in need, including a food pantry. Call Kent Fletcher at 352-651-5555.
The Bridge 4 Veterans is looking for a house manager of the Veterans Shelter at 306 S. Park Ave., Inverness. This position offers a private room with bath and board in lieu of a salary. Call Greg Pelletier at 603-365-7007 for an interview.
Donations
CASA (Citrus Abuse Shelter Association) needs nonperishable food snacks for children, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes and hygiene products. Drop off items between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road in Inverness. Call 32-344-8111. Volunteers are needed.
Spotlights
The Homosassa Library’s Reading Tree will be a fundraiser for the library throughout the month of February.
The Blackshear Memorial Golf Tournament is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Oaks Golf Course of Citrus Hills. The event is sponsored by the Citrus County Builders Alliance.
The Dave Capp Project featuring vocalist Frances Neil will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Old Courthouse Museum. Call 352-341-6428.
Portrait of a Queen (an Aretha Franklin Tribute) will be presented by Citrus County Parks and Recreation at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Citrus Springs Community Center at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd. Call 352-527-7540.
The First Lutheran Church of Inverness rummage sale is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, at 1900 W. State Road 44 in Inverness. Call 352-726-1637.
The Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church Blood Drive, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 6168 is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the council’s hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto. Call LifeSouth at 352-527-3061.
The Frank Smith Community Cruise In Car Show is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Hernando United Methodist Church, 2125 E. Norvell Bryant Highway. Call 352-726-7245.
The Chassahowitzka Community Catch Fishing Tournament is Saturday, Feb. 18, at Seven Sisters Campground, 8554 W. Miss Maggie Drive, Homosassa. The event will benefit the Chassahowitzka community. Call 217-521-2191.
Key Training Center’s Hats Off Fashion Show is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Key’s Life Enrichment Center at 5399 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway. Call 352-795-5541, Ext. 312.
The Mystics will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at First United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 8831 W. Bradshaw St. Call Ron at 352-382-4518. This event is a doo-wop quartet experience not to miss.
The DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Colonial Birthday Ball is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club, 509 E. Harford St., Hernando.
The Art Center of Citrus County will present “The Robin Hood Caper” from Feb. 24-26 at the center at 2644 N. Annapolis Ave. in Hernando. Call the box office at 352-746-7606.
The Ladies of the West Citrus Elks Lodge flea market is from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, on Grover Cleveland Blvd., Homosassa. Call 352-410-9215.
It’s all About the Cancer Walk is from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Square at 559 N. Citrus Ave. in Crystal River. Call 352-201-9057.
The Homosassa Guides Association fish fry is at noon Sunday, Feb. 26, at MacRae’s of Homosassa.
The Women of Sugarmill Woods Scholastic Golf Tournament is Monday, Feb. 27, at SMW Golf and Country Club. Call Monta at 727-831-8201.
The AARP Tax-Aide Program for free tax preparations will be available through April 18 at Citrus County libraries and the Crystal River Moose Lodge. Reservations are required. Email prpa1349@gmail.com.
“Guys and Dolls” will be presented by the Valerie Players from Feb. 17-26 at the Valerie Theatre at 207 Courthouse Square in Inverness. The box office is open from noon to 5 pm. Tuesday through Sunday and one hour before showtime. Call 352-341-7850.
Volunteer to package meals for global emergencies at the Rise Against Hunger event sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Citrus County from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18, at Crystal River High School.
Floral City United Methodist Church will serve a pork loin dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the church, 8478 E. Marvin St. Call 352-344-1771.
Bunco on the Bayou, hosted by the Citrus Hills Women’s Club to benefit scholarships, is from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Beverly Hills Lions Club at 72 Civic Circle.
Take Stock in Children of Citrus County’s Cornhole Tournament is from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Sugarmill Woods Country Club. The event will benefit scholarships for Citrus County students. Call Krista at 325-344-0855.
The GFWC Crystal River Woman’s Club will host a Trash and Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the clubhouse at 320 N. Citrus Ave. The sale will feature furniture, knickknacks, household items, books, holiday items, toys and games. Don’t miss this one.
Until next time, stay positive, share and be supportive.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
