Well, hello again. William Makepeace Thackeray (1811-1863), a British novelist of the Victorian Age, wrote of “humor,” our positive word this week, “Good humor is one of the best articles of dress one can wear in today’s society.”
Thackeray’s novel, “Vanity Fair,” is, by today’s standards, considered sentimental. He wrote his novels in a seemingly simple manner, as though having a friendly talk with the reader.
His skilled, graceful style is at its best in “Henry Esmond,’ which is written in a natural style with a realist outlook and certainly had a strong influence on English fiction.
While volunteering along the volunteer path all around the community, on Wednesday, at the Twice Blessed Thrift Store on the campus of the former Crystal River United Methodist Church (now the Crystal River Community Church), where I am chairperson of the Book Section (a mini-library), I found a treasure I want to share with you. It is a “Thesaurus of Humor,” written in 1940 by Mildred Meiers and Jack Knapp, containing a thousand humorous jokes, with an index of jokes from advice to wit.
Thackeray’s humor jokes include: Of age, he wrote: “I suppose I’ll never get married.” “Why do you say that?” “Well, I’m not old enough for the young men and I’m not young enough for the old men.” Of weather, he wrote: “Woman talking to a weatherman, ‘How about a shower tonight?’ ‘That’s all right with me, if you need one, take one.’”
Sometimes in the midst of seeming crises among our family and volunteer friends, humor might seem inappropriate. However, a humorous observation can be just what is needed to build up our own and our friends’ strength and confidence. Laughter, a close cousin of humor, brings humor into a situation, relieving stress as it shrinks seemingly insurmountable happenings into a completely different perspective.
Volunteers keep close contact, share smiles lavishly, in a common bond of gladness.
Volunteers
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop is seeking volunteers once a week for a four-hour shift or to be a substitute volunteer on days a regular volunteer is absent. The shop is at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave. in Dunnellon. Call 352-484-0319.
SCORE Nature Coast is looking for volunteers who are business professionals to mentor small businesses as they reach for successful goals who, in turn help our community’s workforce. Call 352-249-1236.
HPH Hospice is seeking volunteers to share their time with patients in their home or in assisted living facilities or skilled nursing facilities while their caretakers need to run errands, go to doctor appointments or shop for necessities. Call 352-359-8373.
Downing Street Band is looking for volunteer musicians to help them with event planning and fundraising. Call Bob at 352-422-0007.
The animal rescue shelters, Precious Paws and Hardin Haven Cat Rescue, have an urgent need for volunteers to provide homes through adoption of the pets in need. Call 352-563-2370 to adopt from Humanitarians of Florida. Call Precious Paws at 352-726-4700. Call Hardin Haven at 352-422-5525.
Donations
Friends of the Homosassa Library needs donations of books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and games for their large book sales. Drop donations off at the library at 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa. Call 352-628-5626.
CASA (Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association) has a special need for river rocks and acrylic paints for children’s activities. Also needed are food items such as whole or 2% milk, boxed mac and cheese, tomato paste, cooking oil and Gatorade, plus baby wipes, toilet paper, forks and teaspoons. Drop off items between 9:30 am. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the CASA outreach office at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Call 352-344-8111.
Special Notes
Citrus County Parks and Recreation is seeking businesses and organizations for the Outdoors Expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Citrus Springs Community Center at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd. in Citrus Springs. Call 352-527-7540.
The Supervisor of Elections is seeking a new location in the Citrus Hills area for Precinct 202. Call Maureen Baird, supervisor, at 352-564-7110.
License Plates for Lahera are made by Ed Heckman, who is looking for more businesses and organizations to sell the license plates for Lahera, the Resource Deputy who was critically injured while on duty at Lecanto High School on May 23. Call Heckman at 352-302-2375.
Spotlights
The “Here to Help” event, sponsored by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Daystar Life Center, 6751 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River.
The event will feature the collection of services provided by the Behavioral Health Unit of the CCSO. Call the Behavioral Health Unit at 352-249-2706. (A great one-stop variety of services for our community with many needs we can provide).
This event will spotlight physicals, haircuts, hot food, food pantry items, clothing, hygiene products, job application forms, mental health and substance abuse treatment and assistance information.
Free transportation is available to the event through Citrus County Transit.
There will be a Purple Heart Breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the West Citrus Elks Lodge, 7890 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd., Homosassa. The event will honor all Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star family members. Register by calling Curt Ebitz at 352-382-3847.
The Citrus Community Concert Choir’s “Songs That Make You Smile” concert will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Faith Lutheran Church at 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive in Lecanto and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at First Presbyterian Church at 206 Washington Ave. in Inverness.
For National Book Lovers Day on Wednesday, Aug. 9, Crystal River Coastal Region Library will celebrate by featuring local author Dylan Newton’s program on “The Lifecycle of a Book” at 3 p.m. The library is at 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River. Call 352-795-3716.
Until Next week, be positive and stay humorous.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
