Sir Winston Churchill, British statesman, Prime Minister and author, he led the struggle for democracy’s preservation. Although an eloquent speaker, he stuttered as a boy. Winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1953, he became the first person ever awarded honorary citizenship by the U.S. Congress in 1963. Our positive word this week is “courage.” Churchill wrote, “Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak up; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.”

Along the volunteer path, all around our community, we sometimes need to reach beyond our comfort zone when planning, coordinating and leading a project that will benefit the needs of others.

