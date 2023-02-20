Sir Winston Churchill, British statesman, Prime Minister and author, he led the struggle for democracy’s preservation. Although an eloquent speaker, he stuttered as a boy. Winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1953, he became the first person ever awarded honorary citizenship by the U.S. Congress in 1963. Our positive word this week is “courage.” Churchill wrote, “Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak up; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.”
Along the volunteer path, all around our community, we sometimes need to reach beyond our comfort zone when planning, coordinating and leading a project that will benefit the needs of others.
Although volunteering is a rewarding and exciting adventure of life, we can find that we are challenged at times to muster the courage to move forward, but we cannot let fear of the future keep us from accomplishing our goal. Our faith in each other helps us accomplish the project. Many prayers are lifted up in our behalf and positive experiences are the result.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., wrote, “Courage faces fear and thereby masters it.” With courage, we have the wisdom to choose our thoughts, words and actions from a foundation of strength, lovingly.
Our relationships are enriched as we are confidently listening to new ideas, and insights begin to emerge. We welcome the opportunities to serve our community with courage to surmount and challenge that comes our way.
Volunteers – Donations
Citrus Cinderellas are accepting donations of prom dresses, rhinestone jewelry and shoes with bling for the Big Prom Dress Giveaway which will be on Saturday, March 4, at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 1100 W. Highland Blvd. in Inverness. Call 352-726-7335.
The Citrus County Library System is accepting donations of books and related materials for its Spring Book Sale to take place March 10-13 at the Citrus County Auditorium in Inverness. Books may be dropped at any Citrus County library.
The Key Training Center is looking for volunteers for its thrift stores and Labels stores. Call 352-651-5555.
Twice Blessed Thrift Store needs volunteers for its Community Outreach Store, which has a food pantry and donates overstocked items to many not-for-profit thrift stores. Call Kent Fletcher at 1-585-301-2334.
Homosassa Lions Club’s Lion Pam Hancock needs goods and supplies for the Ronald McDonald House, including household goods, cleaning supplies, to-go containers, single-serve cereal, copy paper, and powdered coffee creamer. To donate to their collection, call Lion Pam at 352-345-3404.
Nature Coast Ministries Free Dental Clinic needs volunteer dental professionals for a morning or afternoon one day a month, volunteers to do patient interviews and volunteers to work in the Thrift Shop in Homosassa Plaza. Call Bonnie McMullin at 352-464-4348.
CASA (Citrus Abuse Shelter Association) needs food and clothing supplies (for adults and children). Drop off items at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road in Inverness. Volunteers are also needed. Call 352-344-8111.
Around the Community
“Bunco on the Bayou” is from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Citrus Hills Women’s Club venue of the Beverly Hills Lions Club at 72 Civic Circle. The event benefits scholarships and charity funds. Call 978-590-3630.
The Council of Catholic Women’s “Tricky Tray” event is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Father James Hoge Parish Center at 4301 w. Homosassa Trail in Lecanto. Call Connie at 352-697-2220.
The Art Center of Citrus County will present “The Robin Hood Caper,” a comedy, on Feb. 24-26, March 3-5 and March 10-12. Call the box office at 352-746-7606.
The “Low Country Boil” is from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. This Country Jam event will feature old-fashioned country music and is sponsored by TOO FAR Water and Natural Resources. Call 352-634-4216.
The Homosassa Guides Association’s “Fish Fry” is at noon Sunday, Feb. 26, at MacRae’s of Homosassa. The event is a fundraiser to protect the environment and waterways.
Coming in early March
The VFW Post 4252 Military Card Party is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at 3190 N. Carl G. Rose Highway in Hernando. Call Doris at 352-419-5519.
GFWC-Crystal River Woman’s Club’s “Trash and Treasure Sale” is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the clubhouse at 320 N. Citrus Ave. Find bargains on furniture, clothing, books, household items, toys and more. Call Carla Nicklas at 352-257-1480.
Citrus County Cruisers Manatee Car and Truck Show is from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 5, at Eagle Buick, 3275 E. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa. Call 352-212-0246.
Until next time, stay safe, be positive and have courage.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.