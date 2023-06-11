Well, hello again. Robert Louis Stevenson (1850-1894) wrote some of the most popular poems, essays and fiction of his time. He was one of the few writers to succeed in making his works popular with both the young and the old.
His “Treasure Island” (1883) helped introduce a period of romantic fiction into England and America, and “A Child’s Garden of Verses” (1855) is familiar to almost all children.
He was a master of description as well as plot and he had an unusual ability to give a clear and accurate picture of the action, and let the readers feel that they are seeing everything just as if they were present.
Of “happiness,” our positive word, this week, he wrote, “The world is so full of a number of things, I’m sure we should be happy as kings.”
As Stevenson wrote of happiness, all around our community and along the volunteer path, we find that there are quiet moments of tranquility or sometimes a multitude of happy, laughing voices gathered around us.
Truly, happiness is reflecting on the past, and enjoying the present or anticipating the future. Happiness can be going forward or waiting patiently for the success of a community effort to meet the needs of others. Let us remember that true happiness can be found in lovingly giving and thankfully, graciously receiving.
Volunteers
Take Stock in Children is seeking mentors and qualified students to join their program as they prepare for college. Students attending a public school in sixth through ninth grade who maintain good grades are accepted. Applications are available from the school guidance offices or by calling Pat Lancaster, program coordinator, at 352-344-0855.
The Nature Coast Ministries Free Dental Clinic needs volunteer dental professionals to work at the clinic as often as they feel called to assist the uninsured who can’t afford dental care. Nature Coast Ministries owns and operates a thrift store in the Homosassa plaza that benefits the clinic, and they are in need of volunteers and donations, as well. Call the clinic office at 352-422-4327.
The Key Training Center needs volunteers willing to make a difference in the lives of its clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Opportunities to help include in their retail stores and Labels, in administration helping with office projects, foundation events and fundraising projects, and volunteering directly with the clients. Call 352-795-5541, Ext. 238.
HPH Hospice is looking for volunteers to share their time with a patient at home or at an assisted living or skilled nursing facility who do not have any family members and they are lonely. Call 352-359-8373.
SCORE Nature Coast needs volunteers with business expertise to mentor small-business owners to ensure they succeed. Call 352-249-1236.
Homosassa Library seeks donations of books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and games. Drop them off at the library at 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave. in Homosassa. Call 352-628-5626.
Spotlights
Neil Simon’s favorite hits will be staged from June 16-25 with the opening of “California Suite,” at the Valerie Theatre at 207 Courthouse Square in Inverness. Go online for tickets at www.valerietheatre.org. Or call 352-341-7850.
Twice Blessed Thrift Store’s outdoor vendor sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, on the campus of Crystal River United Methodist Church. This is a community outreach and food pantry project of the church. Rent a table by calling Kent at 1-585-301-2533 to sell your wares or just come and shop.
The “Love for Lahera BBQ” is Saturday, June 17, to benefit Citrus County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Lahera, who was injured while directing traffic at Lecanto High School’s graduation on May 23.
This is a meat pick-up of 14 to 16 pounds of whole beef briskets or 7 to 10 pounds of whole pork butts or a full slab of ribs. Volunteers are also needed at the event, which will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the M & B Dairy at 8760 S. Lecanto Highway for pick-up. Your order can also be picked up at the Phil Royal Legacy Hearts of Gold Gala on June 17.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
