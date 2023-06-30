Well, hello again. My special volunteer friend, Donna Farmer, has asked me to write about her church, the all-volunteer Grace Methodist Church of Homosassa, where her husband, Pastor Bill Farmer, and Kip Younger volunteer their services. The congregation does all of the business, administrative and maintenance work.
The church’s community outreach ministry is their mission. It is surely a positive and amazing adventure to share their worship experience all around the community.
Their very special needs include books for reading outreach programs and donations of items for their upcoming rummage sale Oct. 7.
Grace Methodist Church is a Global Methodist Church, a traditional church which follows the Wesleyan Methodist principles and traditions, open to all for worship and fellowship.
Pastor Bill Farmer leads the congregation in the study of God’s word in living a life that reflects from the heart, to families, friends and neighbors lovingly.
The church members include parents, grandparents, veterans, retirees, and working mothers and fathers from many backgrounds who are on their journey of faith together.
There are many opportunities for worship, Sunday school, community service and fellowship. The invitation is extended to come and grow with them.
Their special projects include weekly support and respite for families of patients with dementia, a weight managements group, Bible studies and a food bank.
The church participates in the Little Library – Take a Book/Return a Book Program and has multiple boxes of books for women’s interests, men’s interests, children’s interests and faith topics. The boxes were built by the men of the church.
The church distributes free Bibles and devotional books that are donated to their program.
On Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the church will hold a Family Fall Festival featuring a giant slide, games, crafts, refreshments, a fire truck and a Fire Safety House. The LifeSouth Bloodmobile will also be at the festival. Please consider a donation of items for the rummage sale anytime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. July through September. (No large furniture or clothing.) Call 352-651-2502.
Pastor Bill Farmer was ordained in 1995 and has led churches in Kokomo, Fort Wayne, and Noble County, Indiana. He retired in 2010 and moved to Crystal River where he became a guest minister in local churches wherever needed. Pastor Bill and Donna reside in Meadowcrest where he has been leading Bible studies at the Meadowcrest Clubhouse since 2015.
On Wednesdays, a men’s prayer group meets followed by breakfast at a local restaurant. Choir practice is at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in joyful fellowship.
On Thursdays, Jan Wise leads a SOAP group (Scripture/Observation/Application Prayer) from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Ladies Lunch Bunch with Sharon Miller from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an additional Bible study from 11 a.m. to noon Fridays led by Jan Wise at the Meadowcrest Clubhouse.
The Children’s Education Program for ages 5-12 is led by Laurie Painter from 10 to 11 a.m. during Sunday school. It is a special road map journey featuring a playbook for the game of life including Bible stories, parables and the wisdom of Proverbs, with games and music, inspiring and blessing the children.
Fellowship Hour is from 9 to 10 a.m. Sundays prior to the church service. Volunteer opportunities are promoted extensively during the Sunday Fellowship Hour. Weekly worship services are at 10 a.m. Sundays, following the fellowship hour at 9 a.m.
Nonperishable food items are collected each Sunday for the food pantry.
The Samaritan’s Purse Program is the long-term mission of the church to provide disaster-relief efforts around the world.
The Congregational Care Team is dedicated to extending caring concern and support to the members and friends of the church.
Grace Methodist Church contact information
Thanks, Sue Pagano, for sending along the information needed for this column requested by my dear friend, Donna Farmer. Until next week, stay positive and visit Grace Methodist Church.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
