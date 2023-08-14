Well, hello again.
The Citrus Community Choir's summer concert "Songs That Make You Smile" last weekend was a lovely gift to our community, all wrapped up in a package of happy songs that we have cherished for years.
Directed by the vivacious, fun-loving and talented Karen Medrano, and with the accompaniment of the always smiling, loveable Sally Smith Adams and percussionist Erin Morgan, the choir presented an incomparable gift to an appreciative audience.
We will recall and share the generous supply of jokes and riddles that our jokester director, Medrano, challenged us with prior to each well-researched introduction of the 10 beautiful songs. The ever-smiling and playfully performing musicians sang selections with energetic full-throttle gusto to the sheer delight of one and all.
Founder of the choir and president of the CCCC, Jacki Scott, welcomed us to the concert. The CCCC mission statement was most certainly fulfilled. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit choir was created to present classical and choral music of the great performers for the benefit of all who love music. Annually, the choir provides scholarships for deserving students to assist them in their continued music education and to encourage the advancement of music in our community.
The program
"Happy Face Medley' was introduced with "Comedy Tonight" from "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" composed by Stephen Sondheim (1962). Each of us were given a smiling happy face sticker to wear during the concert.
This medley from "Bye, Bye Birdie" (1960) and "Annie" (1977) by Charles Strouse was a joyous combination as the choir welcomed us to9 the concert.
"How are You?" (2009), composed by Polly Boston, a member of the choir, compared negativity and optimism hilariously, and the body language of the choir provided laughter and smiles that became increasingly contagious, especially with Medrano's riddles about an elephant marching band.
"How are You?" was a spoof on those who really don't mean it when they ask. It demonstrated the conservations about the numerous ailments our aging population experiences.
It ended with "I'm so glad you asked how I am" ... really? Laughter, smiles and giggles!
From 1966, "Happy Together" continued the "Songs to Make You Smile" theme by Garry Bonner and Alan Gordon. It made us smile by laughing uproariously, Our fearless director was determined to keep the fun going full blast with her riddles, such as what is the definition of rock 'n' roll? Answer: Granny wearing roller blades in her rocking chair. Applause! Applause!
"A Place in the Choir: (1988) by Bill Staines, began with synchronized one note by Sally Ann, then a hearty clop by percussionist Erin Morgan. Even the choir began to sing as if they were an instrument seeking a place in the choir. Each person was handily awarded a place. The riddle was "What has 100 feet and sings?" The answer: A choir.
"Babes in Arms" (1937), "My Funny Valentine," which starred Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland, was composed by the famed Lorenz Hart and Richard Rogers, who collaborated with astounding award-winning musicals of Broadway and Hollywood. The choir captured the youthful essence of the piece perfectly with the romantic "My Funny Valentine," with lines that linger from our youth: ""You're my favorite work of art," "Each day is Valentine's Day." Nostalgia relived.
From 1953, by Mosie Lister, the choir performed "Happy Rhythm." For this piece, Medrano had the pianist and percussionist playing the rhythmic interpretation for the and concluded that "we are rocking and rolling in our soul!" Fun times with the CCCC was enjoyed by one and all.
My personal favorite from the show was a medley of "Over the Rainbow" of 1939 and "What a Wonderful World" of 1961, arranged by Roger Emerson. It brought back so many memories of Judy Garland singing in "The Wizard of Oz" and on stage worldwide at concerts. Memories of Louis Armstrong, "Satchmo," singing and playing his trumpet in the heyday of Ballroom dancing came to mind. Armstrong was our country's presidential-appointed ambassador of goodwill.
Appreciation was noted throughout the auditorium as the choir harmonized the two splendid songs.
Next, "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" (1951), also arranged by Roger Emerson, began with the CCCC humming the chorus as the sopranos sang with more volume. A lone soloist sang softly as if she were far in the distance. Medrano's unique style of direction shone brightly with this piece.
"Righthand Man" from "Something Rotten" by Wayne Kirkpatrick was performed by the 2023 scholarship recipient Bethany Joy Evans. Her vocal range was executed splendidly and we were in awe of her stamina and maturity.
"Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" (1979) by Eric Idle of "Monty Python's Spamalot" was the finale. The percussionist had a blast with the piece.
The scholarship winner
Bethany Joy Evans received this year's $1,500 scholarship. A sophomore at the University of North Georgia studying theater design and production, she is pursuing a career in stage management.
An accomplished performer, Evans played her first role at the age of 4. She has won many awards for singing and acting, both state and international titles, with the Odyssey of Mind Drama Troupe. In all four years of high school, she garnered state superior ratings for solos in the Musical Theatre category. Evans has sung with the CCCC as a student intern and she performed with them at Carnegie Hall in 2020.
Acting as assistant director at several concerts, she earned over 500 community service hours in local theaters. Her true passion is working behind the scenes and managing theater productions of musicals.
Next year, the CCCC will celebrate their 20th anniversary. Director Medrano's dedication to music is legendary and a blessing to our community. We can help with our attendance and financial support.
Until next week, keep positive and remember, "Smile and the whole world smiles with you!"
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
