The Nature Coast Community Band’s last weekend performances of “Classic Christmas Holiday Music Favorites,” presented at Seven Rivers Church in Lecanto and Citrus Springs Community Church with Kathy Thompson, a member of the band, serving as interim conductor, fulfilled their theme, “Favorites,” perfectly.
Opening with “The Star-Spangled Banner,” a symphonic portrait with a John Stafford-Smith arrangement, we stood with the band’s vocal soloist, Drema Leonard Smith, with our hands over our hearts as she performed the piece proudly and at full volume, bringing fond memories of our family and friends who served for our freedom flowing in the chambers of our hearts in sincere appreciation and profound admiration.
Santa’s hats adorned the band members’ music stands and knowledgeable narrator Doreen Morgan was at her historical best describing vividly the composers’ works, as well as tickling our funny-bones with her wacky and witty jokes in between each piece, to our sheer amusement and delight.
“Joyeux Noel” was the first selection, a Pierre La Plante piece which had the drums and the percussion section competing for our attention as a proclamation. The horns brought a serenity to the lullaby portion. The conclusion was like a joyful cadence of marchers proclaiming His birth.
“Merrily on High” was next. A Julie Giroux composition, this American composer was first published at the age of 8 and was written for a millionaire to keep him laughing. Enjoyed by band members and the audience, it garnered applause, applause, applause for the delightful rendition’s gaiety!
Next, “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring,” a Johann Sebastian Bach composition, contained his counterpoint and extreme continuity of harmony themes, which the band presented magnificently with highlights from each section under the astute direction of Kathy Thompson. Performed worldwide through the years, it is truly an American classic.
Next we heard “Bugler’s Holiday,” featuring trumpet soloists Roger Johnson, Todd Holly and Dee Morgan. American composer Leroy Anderson of the famed Boston Pops and a recording artist with Decca Records, it is a familiar holiday song, filled with merriment provided lavishly by those mischievous percussion section band members. Applause, applause! A happy piece – we loved it!
“Christmas Day” followed, with a Gustav Holst arrangement. Holst, a professional trombonist from Israel, wrote the piece with sprightly, gleeful gaiety to profound solemnity. Thompson magically guided the band through each segment with solid intricate attention to the composer’s intent. Bravo, Thompson, bravo!
“An Irving Berlin Christmas,” with an arrangement by Warren Barker, was made famous with the Hollywood production of “White Christmas,” starring Big Crosby, Rosemary Clooney and a host of celebrated stars. Berlin’s “White Christmas” won an Academy Award. Invited to sing along with the band’s joyful, picture-perfect rendition, we gleefully obliged. Again, kudos to the band and the audience.
Intermission gave us a brief opportunity to mingle with the crowd and ample time to thank them for this gift of the music of great composers and talented musicians from all over our community.
The second half of the concert opened with a heralded classic ballet, “The Nutcracker Suite,” featuring an “Overture Miniature” and a “Marche” and the band’s woodwinds quintet: Jenny Gill on flute, Kim Mercer on oboe, conductor Kathy Thompson on clarinet, Wayne Swann Duvall on bassoon and Lydia Zahava on horn.
It was a true Christmas fantasy depicted in the Overture section, and the Marche section was aptly visualized as the “March of the Soldiers” with precision par excellence. This piece was professionally presented by the band members and Kathy Thompson’s direction. Applause, applause, applause!
“It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas,” a Meredith Wilson composition with arrangement by Kenneth Abeling, again featured the woodwind quintet previously listed. Another delightful, jazzy piece, a perennial favorite holiday classic bringing the holiday mood to fruition in anticipation of holiday festivities and children’s anticipation for Santa’s gifts. The band’s performance was just outstanding to the details – the result of practice, practice practice!
“Minor Alterations” followed, a David Lovrien composition that took us for a glimpse of fantasy through the looking glass with a precious medley of Christmas favorites from major to minor in concept, including “Up on the Housetop,” “Better Watch Out,” “Better Not Pout,” “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” and the score from the award-winning movie, “Mary Poppins,” starring Julie Andrews. What a fanfare presentation. We were all caught up in the true spirit of Christmas right along with the band.
Next was “The Christmas Song,” composed by singer Mel Torme and Robert Wells, with arrangement by Michael Sweeney. Vocal soloist Drema Leonard Smith sang it with her special talent for a romantic love song beautifully, bringing out lovely memories of those we loved and the ones who loved us.
Next was “Christmas with Mozart,” by Julie Giroux, featuring a medley of songs which we were to guess their titles. I guessed most of them: “Jingle Bells,” “Joy to the World,” and “Gloria in Excelsis Deo.” It was nice to be included in the presentation. The NCCB is a worthy cultural and pure entertainment all-volunteer group. Join up! Consider a Friends of the NCCB membership!
“Silent Night in Gotham,” another Giroux composition was next. Written in the minor key, we envisioned a snowfall heaped up and the light and calm we felt as the snow stopped bringing us thoughts of hope and a quiet wonder of nature’s formation remembering past Christmas gathering, the blessings of today at the concert with family and friends and all the wonderful members of the band and the anticipation of future entertainment provided by the band. Thank you, thank you, NCCB!
The final selection was “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” a Johnny Marks composition with an arrangement of Luther Henderson, adapted for bands by Michael Brown. This piece was a No. 1 hit in 1949 based on a 1939 story with Broadway arrangements. The NCCB stayed true to the original composition and we left the concert with happy, happy, happy Christmas memories and a feeling of being blessed to be a blessing all around the community. I’ll be seeing you at the next concert March 3 and 4!
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
