Well, hello again. The talented and dedicated musicians of the Nature Coast Community Band (NCCB) came from near and far – Ocala, Hudson, Spring Hill, Brooksville, Orange Lake, Dunnellon, Inglis, Citrus Springs, Pine Ridge, Beverly Hills, Inverness, Hernando, Lecanto, Crystal River and Homosassa – to gather last weekend to present its “Music Around the World” concert at the beautiful Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church in Lecanto.
Interim Conductor and Music Director Kathy Thompson continued her 2022-23 season’s position. Having joined the NCCB Series as band director at the church, this is her 49th year of teaching.
Richard Hunt, U.S. Marine and Commander of the Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776, gave a stirring speech about the formation of the Sunday Purple Heart Day ceremony. The Purple Heart ceremony was created by Gen. George Washington on Aug. 7, 1782. The NCCB was dedicated as a Purple Heart entity. He proclaimed the NCCB to be a No. 1 County Community Band, a No. 1 State Community Band and a No. 1 USA Band, to thunderous, standing-ovation applause.
The NCCB donated the proceeds from the concert to the 130-year-old Lee County Community Band, who suffered immense losses of instruments and equipment from damages due to Hurricane Ian in September 2022. It is one of the oldest community bands in the USA.
The concert opened with Crystal River High School’s Bella Voice Choir’s presentation of the “Star-Spangled Banner (A Symphonic Portrait),” composed by John Standard Smith with arrangement by Swearingen.
The featured section leaders for the concert were: David Morgan – Drums and Percussion. A rhythm anchor for jazz, rock and swing bands, Morgan plays professionally weekly for a Central Florida band. Wayne Selover – Euphonium and Trombone. From a California family of musicians, Selover has performed at Disneyland and Ringling Brothers Circus, Ice Follies, symphony and opera venues and pageants and, locally, at the Stage West Theater. He is retired from a 42-year career of teaching.
NCCB proudly debuted Alfred E. Sergel III’s “Rio de La Plata Tango.” Sergel has taught music for over 50 years and has had over 50 percussion solos and ensembles published. The NCCB premiered his composition at this concert.
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow proclaimed that “music is the universal language,” and the NCCB brought the “Music Around the World” for us in joyful abandonment.
“Slavonic Dance No. 8,” an Anton Dvorak composition with arrangement by Andrew Balent-Drovak, a New World Symphony popular rhythmic composer, compelled our narrator, Doreen Morgan, to warn us: “Hold onto your hats for this one!” Viewing and listening to the band on this selection’s spirited, fast-paced performance – with energy in spades – gave us cause to appreciate the band wholeheartedly. Kudos all around to the NCCB!
“Irish Tune From Count Derry,” a Percy Granger composition, featured strains of “Danny Boy,” a worldwide-acclaimed “must perform” in honor of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Grange, an Australian, is renowned for his expressions of nature in moving, emotional works. Bravo, bravo!
“Amparito Rocca,” composed by Jaime Texidor and arranged by Aubrey Winter, was next. A military march composer, Texidor’s theme was the heralded bullfights, a dance between man and beast, dancing and twirling in the arenas with crowds roaring for their favorite to win in the majestic splendor of the time-honored ceremony. Spain was an exciting around-the-world visit.
“Ngoma za Kenya,” composed by Paul Basler in two movements: “Jambo” (optimism), and “Sundowner” (relaxation). This piece took us to Africa, and we were carried away with the NCCB’s interpretation of contrasting musical delights of fast-paced optimism and the serenity of calming, lazy days in the sun. Written as a reflection of his musical experiences in Africa, Basler was up close and personal with the natives and their cultural heritages and legacies in various celebrations.
After the intermission, we were reminded to become a member of the Friends of the Nature Coast Community Band after members proudly stood to be recognized. In support of the band, send your check to NCCB, P.O. Box 814, Inverness, FL 34451, and you will be listed in each program each season. Consider an additional contribution made payable to the Cynthia Hazzard Scholarship Fund sent to the same address.
Italy was our next stop with “Italian in Algiers Overture,” composed by Gioacchino Rossini with arrangement by Lucian Calillet. From a musical family, Rossino’s composition contained many excellent solos by members of the band’s sections, whose names were not listed. Perhaps they were impromptu. The bass clarinet musician, Ty Ramsey, impressed me, along with the entire percussion section. From a solemn intro to the final note, this overture was an incomparable performance by the NCCB.
“Rio de La Plata Tango” continued our musical tour to Rio, the natural border between Argentina and Uruguay, for the popular dance of the tango, which origination in 1853 in the liberation of slaves from Africa, Spain, Italy, England, Poland and Russian, known as the “music of the immigrants.” From there, the tango was eventually embraced by Paris in 1910 and New York in 1912 in ballrooms around our country. The tango’s close connection with passion is a language of love and two people uniting into one.
Composer Alfred Sergel III, a member of the NCCB’s percussion section premiered his piece at this concert, a piece that will create energy and passion for the “Argentine Tango.” It began with a duet (trumpet and flute), which brings a couple together, then the low woodwinds and percussions set the temp and mood. An oboe solo follows. The music intensified until it closed out his piece in dramatic fashion.
“Arabian Dancers,” composed by Brian Balmages, an American composer, was an interesting work in that the NCCB musicians were directed to begin this piece with a solemn intro and gradually build momentum with the percussion section, followed by a slight marching sequence and gradually fading away with a lonely drum (tap, tap, tap) conclusion.
“Young Person’s Guide to John Williams,” was composed by John Williams with a Jay Bocook arrangement. Williams, a worldwide, prolific recording artist with 25 Grammy Awards and five Academy Awards – much in demand by Hollywood for his productions – composed this piece, which includes a marching section and a fabulous percussion section. Bravo, bravo, John Williams!
The concert concluded with “An original Dixieland Concerto,” composed by John Warrington. It was a delightful USA Dixieland Combo with musicians using body language to convey performing at a nightclub with dancers crowding the floor for their “real cool” down-home music. The NCCB Dixieland Combo performers were Todd Holly on trumpet, Stephen Jackson on clarinet, Michael DeFiore on tenor sax, Leah Huston on trombone, John Close on tuba and Justin Plante on drum set. Wow! What a fantastic selection to end our musical “Around the World” tour with the Nature Coast Community Band! An extended standing ovation – much deserved – followed.
Until the NCCB’s next concert on May 13-14, stay positive and sing, sing, sing!
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
