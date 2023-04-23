Well, hello again. Last Sunday’s matinee of the Art Center Theatre’s production of the comedy, “Don’t Mention My Name,” by Fred Carmichael and directed by Sharon Harris, was a sell-out crowd. The play took place entirely in three acts at a bed-and-breakfast inn, all on the same day, in Twin Rivers, Vermont.
Edwin Martin portrays a man suffering from amnesia that finds himself at the inn and learns that he actually was expected for the weekend. Martin is surprised when DiAnne Klatt as Sylvia Dutton, and her husband, Lenny Klatt as Dexter Chandler, Spencer Bailey as Verla Perkins, Sarah Schuyler as Jane Ridgely, Dorothy Fitzgerald as Kitty Carson, Dylan Earnheart as Paul Miles, and Carol Hegranes as Wilma Chandler and the voice on the answering machine, all show up at the inn.
Martin captured the amnesiac character magnificently, delivering lines with the depth of characterizations that he has faithfully performed at the Art Center Theatre (ACT) for years. The plot involved all of the characters to begin arriving at the inn and each one knowing him by a different name. Hence, the writer’s chosen title, “Don’t Mention My Name,” for his play.
The play runs through April 30 and you’ll want to come on out to the ACT and see how it all mysteriously unravels. As you reflect upon it, you’ll find that you’ll have a greater sense of compassion and understanding of amnesia.
The play is chockful of humor at the witty responses Martin gives to the characters. You’ll be mystified at the abilities of the players’ number of lines they learned and how they projected them and to whom and how they knew which of the many doors they exited and entered. It was a whirlwind of activity on the ACT stage, from start to finish.
Yes, there is a possible crime having been committed. You will need your thinking caps as you ponder the many questions thrown out with seemingly unknown, evident answers.
Each character calls Martin by a different name, throwing their arms around him like he was a long-lost lover. As the characters begin to determine how to solve the mystery of it all, we begin to sense that they are not who they seem to be. We wonder why.
Call the ACT box office at 352-746-7607 and see if you can make sense of this writer’s play. Each character gives clues along the way. Watch for them. Listen carefully. Let your mind, emotions and unique sense of knowing guide you through the process. Most of all, have fun.
Director of the play Sharon Harris has been with ACT since its inception, president of the ACT Board for seven years, and formed the ACT Youth Academy. An award-winning artist, she has shared her talents of design and stage management continually.
Stage Manager Lisa Nalepa has been with ACT since 2004 and has assisted with children’s performances at ACT.
The cast
Spencer Bailey as Verla Perkins, is an ACT Youth Program graduate, has been with ACT since 2013, has acted in 10 ACT plays and served behind the scenes for 20 years.
Dylan Earnheart as Paul Miles, performs on bass guitar in a jazz band and teaches math and science in our Citrus County School System.
Dorothy Fitzgerald as Kitty Carson, is a member of classical choirs, including the Singing Sweethearts, an all-female choir.
Carol Hegranes, as Wilma Chandler, is a singer and a model. She began acting in 2004 and is the featured vocalist in a band.
DiAnne Klatt as Sylvia Dutton, has performed in the community productions of “The Outsider,” “Call Me Madam,” and “Oklahoma!”
Leonard Henry Klatt as Dexter Chandler, is an active musician who plays guitar, bass and blues harmonica and is a busy defense attorney.
Edwin Martin as the man with amnesia – the lead in the play – is a retired air traffic controller. From his ACT performance in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” in 2004, to this play, he has charmed his way into the hearts of audiences at ACT’s plays. He has performed in a staggering 37 plays and four musicals for three Citrus County theaters.
Sarah Schuyler as Jane Ridgely, is a homeschooling mother. She is an accountant and came here in 2015. She is an American Sign Language linguist and a former college professor.
Kudos and bravo to the cast of the play, “Don’t Mention My Name” – a perfect combination of intrigue, charmingly romantic scenes and continuous laughter!
My notes
Martin looking at a telephone book to find out what town he was in.
The bookshelf in the lobby of the inn provides many uncanny clues for the characters to find within the pages of the books.
Martin’s portrayal of a man who doesn’t know his name, why he is at the inn, has no money, no ID and sees a key on the outside of the door to the inn and comes in and says, “If I am a criminal, I apologize.”
When Martin is asked if he is one of the characters, he answers, “Probably.”
Leonard Klatt, as Dexter Chandler, played a realistic boss off for a weekend fling with his gorgeous blonde secretary.
The mystery of the identical green suitcases and what is mysteriously within them.
Dylan Earnheart’s stamina while jogging about the stage as Paul Miles, being told to “Watch out for bears,” as he heads out into the unfamiliar woods to continue jogging.
Three characters hiding in a tiny closet, eavesdropping.
A confused character saying: “That does it! I’m resigning. I think I’ll go into the aluminum-siding business!”
Until next week, stay positive, be safe and see the play!
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
