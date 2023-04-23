Well, hello again. Last Sunday’s matinee of the Art Center Theatre’s production of the comedy, “Don’t Mention My Name,” by Fred Carmichael and directed by Sharon Harris, was a sell-out crowd. The play took place entirely in three acts at a bed-and-breakfast inn, all on the same day, in Twin Rivers, Vermont.

Edwin Martin portrays a man suffering from amnesia that finds himself at the inn and learns that he actually was expected for the weekend. Martin is surprised when DiAnne Klatt as Sylvia Dutton, and her husband, Lenny Klatt as Dexter Chandler, Spencer Bailey as Verla Perkins, Sarah Schuyler as Jane Ridgely, Dorothy Fitzgerald as Kitty Carson, Dylan Earnheart as Paul Miles, and Carol Hegranes as Wilma Chandler and the voice on the answering machine, all show up at the inn.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.