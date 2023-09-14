Well, hello again.
Victor Hugo (1802-85) was a great French Poet, dramatist, novelist, essayist and critic. A many-sided genius, his works are considered outstanding in quality, quantity and variety, including political, social, artistic and literary events of his day. He wrote” The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Les Miserables” and critics regard him as France’s greatest poet with themes on nature, death, melancholy and childhood, all developed skillfully.
Steadfast in his opposition to tyranny, he will always be remembered for his devotion to humanitarian causes, including compulsory education and universal suffrage.
Prayer is our positive word this week. Of prayer, he wrote: “Certain thoughts are prayers. They are moments when, whatever the attitude of the body, the soul is on its knees.”
When we pray for our family and Volunteer friends, all around the community, we are aligning our mind and thoughts, intentions and our love for the very best of all concerned.
In quiet meditation we lift up others in our prayers; their hopes, their aspirations, concerns and needs and we seek out ways that we prayerfully can be of help to them.
In prayer, we find guidance in the daily decisions we make, the volunteer opportunities we choose and the actions we take toward accomplishment of them.
Prayer is an easy gift we can give; a compliment, a smile, an understanding and forgiving heart that we can prayerfully consider giving to those we meet on our journey of life’s volunteer path.
As our prayer list grows, we find that our thinking grows more compassionate and insights more clearly defined. Amazing best describes the results of our prayers.
Norman Vincent Peale of “The Power of Positive Thinking,” wrote: “Praying for people you do not like will do more for you than praying for those you love.” (This leaves behind any consideration or revenge or getting even.)
Mohandas Gandhi, legendary humanitarian, wrote: “Prayer is the key of the morning and the bolt of the evening.”
Famed literary author Sir Walter Scott penned this good-night bedtime prayer: “To all, low each, a fair good night and pleasing dreams and slumber light.”
Prayer is a time we can make a daily appointment to recalibrate our thinking and renew our peaceful mind; prayer — not a duty or a habit — but a revealing of our heartfelt gratitude of every breath we breathe and every moment of life we are experiencing lovingly.
Volunteers
HPH Hospice is in need of volunteers to provide comfort and care to their patients and their families. Call 352-359-8373.
Crystal River Fire Rescue seeks volunteers to assist the department to volunteer their time and talents as a combat fire fighter. Call 352-795-1928.
The New Church Without Walls needs volunteers for their “Lets Feed Citrus Ministry” with food and hope. Call 352-344-2425, ext. 1.
The Salvation Army is seeking licensed plumbers and electricians for help with clients who have water problems. Call Sarah at 352-513-4960.
Citrus County’s annual Lakes, Rivers And Coastal Cleanup seeks help to remove debris from the hurricane, shorelines, waterways, beaches, rivers, oceans and Citrus County homes. Call 352-527-7620.
Donations
Shepherd of the Hills Church is collecting food donations to benefit their SOS Food Pantry. Donate to their drive-thru held the third Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon, 2540 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
HPH Hospice is seeking supplies for their residents who have no remaining family and are in need, as the expanding need reaches beyond hospice care. A hospice representative is available to make a presentation to a church or organization. Call 352-359-8373.
Citrus County Meals On Wheels seeks donations of pet food for their Citrus County Pet Foods Program. Call 352-527-5930.
Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association requests donations for children.
Craft project supplies: Stickers and rocks for painting; food items: white sugar, instant oatmeal, boxes of macaroni and cheese, Hamburger Helper, pasta, boxed dinners and juice; non-food items: toilet paper, paper towels, newborn diapers.
Drop off items from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness, at the CASA Outreach Office Monday thru Thursday. Email kimberly@casafl.org.
Special notes
Christmas 2023 Parade Applications are available now with the “Christmas Movies” theme.
The Crystal River Parade is Dec. 2 and the Inverness Parade is Dec. 11, sponsored by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.
Downing Street Big Band seeks to help local nonprofit organizations raise funds with event planning, fundraising, recruiting sponsorships and volunteer help, sponsored by Drema Leonard Alan. Call 352-422-0007.
Until next week, stay positive and pray.
Ruth Levins participates in a variety of projects around the community. Let her know about your group’s upcoming activities by writing to P.O. Box 803, Crystal River, FL 34423.
