Arbor Trail presents Mayor with plaque

On Thursday, Feb. 23, the Arbor Trail management team, medical director, Dr. Josenie Desamour, and resident representative, Juanita, had the pleasure of presenting Mayor Bob Plaisted a plaque to recognize his many years of service and dedication to the City of Inverness.
Arbor Trail Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is grateful to serve the Citrus County population and to be in the beautiful City of Inverness where Mayor Plaisted has played an active role for more than 20 years ensuring the continued growth of the city.
