Arbor Trail presents Mayor with plaque

Pictured from left, first row are: Taylor Becht, administrator, Janet Torcello, human resources, Laura Jones, admissions coordinator, Vickie Sharp, medical records, Jessica Perry, central supply/staffing, Juanita, resident representative, Missy Plato, business office manager, and Trista Qaasim, RN/infection prevention control officer. From left, second row are: Scott Sharp, maintenance supervisor, Mayor Bob Plaisted, Sheri Lewis, RN, director of nursing, Dr. J. Desamour, medical director, Brit Rigsby, RN, MDS, Lisa Benjamin, LPN/unit manager, Dawn Alexander, social services director, Toni Wilson, dining services manager, Crystal Petrucci, marketing/admissions director, and Tara Russell, LPN/unit manager.

 Special to the Chronicle

On Thursday, Feb. 23, the Arbor Trail management team, medical director, Dr. Josenie Desamour, and resident representative, Juanita, had the pleasure of presenting Mayor Bob Plaisted a plaque to recognize his many years of service and dedication to the City of Inverness.

Arbor Trail Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is grateful to serve the Citrus County population and to be in the beautiful City of Inverness where Mayor Plaisted has played an active role for more than 20 years ensuring the continued growth of the city.

 

