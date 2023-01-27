Annual Conquering Cancer in Citrus County fundraiser to be held

The Black Diamond Ladies Golf Association is pleased to announce that 2023 marks the beginning of the second decade of its Conquering Cancer in Citrus County (“4C”) annual fundraiser.
In 2009, the Black Diamond Ladies Golf Association (BDLGA) organized an annual golf tournament at Black Diamond Ranch to raise monies for a national fundraising organization to benefit the fight against breast cancer.
In 2013, the BDLGA decided to expand the initiative to include all types of cancers and its focus was directed to residents of Citrus County.
The tournament was renamed “Conquering Cancer in Citrus County” and has become one of the major vehicles with which the Black Diamond Ranch club gives back to the local community.
During its first decade, this one-day tournament has been held every year and has generated an astounding $356,000 in monies donated directly to Citrus County residents suffering from cancer who are in financial need.
Proceeds from the tournament are awarded to 501(c)(3) charitable organizations operating in Citrus County: Citrus Aid Cancer Foundation, Citrus County Family Resource Center, Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation and the Suncoast YMCA/LiveStrong program.
A portion of the monies has also been donated to the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation in Tampa for cancer research.
This year’s tournament will be held March 7 at Black Diamond Ranch. Registration is open to the public. For information, contact Judy Kamis at makenpar@gmail.com.
