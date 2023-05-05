Born in Los Angeles, Aaron Cary is the son of a military man, which means his family moved around frequently while he was growing up.
“Made my way through the Lower 48,” he said. “Wound up in Maryland, for a time.”
That’s where he officially got into nursing, earning his degree and working at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for a while before moving to Citrus County about 18 months ago and joining the team at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Cary’s nursing career started 10 years ago, but before that he served as a combat medic in the U.S. Marine Corps. He’s been practicing medicine in one form or another since he was 18 years old, he said, and becoming a nurse was “a natural progression of things” after he left the military.
“My dad’s a nurse, his mom was a nurse, my grandmother’s mother was a nurse, so it’s kind of what I was brought up with. It was never something that I had to discover,” he said. “The choice when I came out of the military was either go to med school … or to become a nurse. I’ve always been someone who was drawn to bedside and drawn to interacting with people, and I knew that as a physician, those interactions are limited”
Such interactions are part of his position as manager of the Progressive Care Unit at HCA Citrus.
“Day to day includes meeting and greeting the patients and their family members, and developing that culture of safety and security through my nurses,” he said. “To have it trickle down to my patients. My job is to make sure that my patients have confidence in my nurses.
“Pretty much what I’m doing all day, every day, is nurturing that culture of care of the one-on-one experience tailored to our patient population.”
Cary’s nomination for his 2023 Nurse’s Appreciation Award includes several shout-outs from his team members, such as:
“Aaron is a leader who is present with his team, especially in emergency situations. He elevates us to be our best at all times.”
“He’s always willing to jump in and help out no matter what’s going on. He’s very knowledgeable and will share his knowledge in a very humbling way. He’s the kind of person that can make you smile on a not-so-great day. He’s awesome.”
After seeing those and other comments in the nomination, Cary said, “I had to take a moment and compose myself.”
And after that, he said, “The first thing I did was reach out to some of my mentors of the past, and said ‘Hey, look at this!’
“And none of them were surprised. I mean, I was. I was kind of taken aback by it. Just the words that were written on that page. One of my former directors at Johns Hopkins said, ‘That’s just who you are.’ So that’s definitely a highlight of my life, of my career in nursing.”
