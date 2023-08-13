Community Outreach - Connections Clinic

The Connections Clinic in Hernando is one of the county’s best kept secrets – and it shouldn’t be. An offshoot of the renowned Family Resource Center, Connections has provided free healthcare to the area’s homeless and indigent since 2011.

Every Wednesday, Dr. Bradley Ruben and a team of seven nurses spend the morning at Connections caring for patients. They do all the standard “checkup” procedures – blood pressure, medical history, monitoring chronic conditions. They provide cancer screenings, do wound care, and dispense diabetic supplies and some medications. They all volunteer their time to this endeavor – providing vital medical care to those who would otherwise have no options.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.