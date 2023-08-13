The Connections Clinic in Hernando is one of the county’s best kept secrets – and it shouldn’t be. An offshoot of the renowned Family Resource Center, Connections has provided free healthcare to the area’s homeless and indigent since 2011.
Every Wednesday, Dr. Bradley Ruben and a team of seven nurses spend the morning at Connections caring for patients. They do all the standard “checkup” procedures – blood pressure, medical history, monitoring chronic conditions. They provide cancer screenings, do wound care, and dispense diabetic supplies and some medications. They all volunteer their time to this endeavor – providing vital medical care to those who would otherwise have no options.
“This is a good cause; people need help,” said Ruben, who has volunteered as the clinic’s medical director for several years.
The clinic treated 200 patients from June 2022 to June 2023, said RJ Fontana, executive director of the Family Resource Center (FRC). Fontana, who joined FRC in April after the death of his mother, FRC founder Ginger West, is doing everything he can to increase that number over the next year.
“When I came in my biggest focus was on helping the indigent in this county,” he said. “We’re getting the word out via social media. We’ve asked local nonprofits to update their databases to include our services and have given the local hospitals business cards to hand out to people to let them know we’re here.”
In addition, added Ruben, Florida’s Public Health Emergency declaration, which made many more residents eligible for Medicaid, ended in March 2023.
“Because of that change, we’re seeing more patients who have cars and homes, but no insurance. The need is just going to grow. I want people to know that there’s an ability to get free care in the county.”
Sandy Brex has been volunteering with the clinic since even before it opened. After retiring from her nursing career, she wanted to continue to help people. So once a week, she’d set up a table outside the FRC and offer free blood pressure and blood sugar checks. One day, Ginger West told her a local doctor wanted to start a free clinic and asked if Brex would help.
“I’ve been here every Wednesday since,” she said. “I enjoy getting to know the people, finding out their stories. They are people just like us, but they’ve had hard lives. I think just being nice to people who are struggling can help.”
The Hernando Civic Club donated their building on Parsons Point Road to FRC for use as the clinic and a homeless outreach center. More nurses started volunteering on Wednesdays. FRC got some grant funding and donations to cover the cost of blood work and diagnostic testing for their patients.
“We partner with Citrus Diagnostics and a local lab who give us discounts. A local agency provides diabetic supplies. This is a real community effort, and we are grateful for all the support,” said Fontana.
The clinic also gets medications, such as insulin and for high blood pressure, donated by drug companies.
Jo Monty has been a volunteer nurse at the clinic since 2014. She works as the unofficial office manager.
“I spent lots of time on the phone helping our patients get x-rays, lab work, whatever they need,” she said. “We recently got colostomy supplies for a patient who is recovering from a complicated surgery. I feel a sense of gratification that we can help people.”
Monty is a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the Female Veterans Network of Citrus County (FVN). Another FVN member, Korean War Veteran Mary West, is also a nurse volunteer at the clinic. Now 88, West has been a Connections volunteer since 2016.
West, who was a Same-Day surgery nurse at Citrus Memorial Hospital for 11 years, takes patients vitals and does wound care.
“I love the patient contact. I’ve been a nurse nearly my whole life and it’s rewarding to feel like I’m giving of myself and not just sitting at home. This is part of my life now,” she said.
Along with the clinic, Connections offers other services to the homeless, including showers and laundry facilities. The only drop-in facility for the homeless in the area, it offers breakfast and lunch and serves as a cold weather shelter. A computer lab is available to help people look for jobs. Connections partners with Career Source for employment assistance, the Mid-Florida Homeless Coalition for help finding housing, and with other agencies to help people apply for Medicaid and disability benefits. The county transit system offers a bus route to Connections, bringing people to the clinic and for day-to-day services.
Ginger West was Fontana’s foster mom from the time he was 10 years old. He saw first-hand her love for Citrus County and, in particular, its homeless. He and his wife, Jordan, continued that giving tradition after they married and moved to Orlando six years ago. They are foster parents of up to eight children at a time (along with their own two young children).
Fontana served as director of a children’s home, so knew the nonprofit world. Still, the idea of filling his mother’s “mighty big shoes” at FRC was daunting.
“How do you continue the work she did for 40 years? I’ve been tweaking things a bit and really hope to grow Connections,” he said. “Citrus County has grown but it’s the same generous community. So many people have rallied behind us and believe in the mission here. Our volunteers are the hands and feet of what we do.”
