Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.