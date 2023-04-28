The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners’ (BOCC) Division of Support Services invited community leaders to help bring attention to the needs of seniors by volunteering to assist with Meals on Wheels deliveries during Community Champions Week, March 20-24, as a part of the national March for Meals campaign.
These high-profile volunteers, which included Chairman Ruthie Davis Schlabach and Commissioner Diana Finegan, accompanied experienced Meals on Wheels drivers on their regular delivery routes.
“It gives me great comfort to know that someone is checking on our elderly citizens,” Schlabach said. “Meals on Wheels has touched my family personally. My late mother wanted to hold on to her independence so, when it became clear that she was not getting the nutrition she needed, Meals on Wheels was a perfect fit. This cause is near and dear to my heart.”
This year's March for Meals celebration comes at a time when eight out of ten local Meals on Wheels programs are still delivering meals to more older adults than they were prior to the pandemic, and operational and food costs are still soaring even while inflation slows.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“The men and women that volunteer their time every month to deliver meals are the true champions,” Finegan said. “(Drivers) Linda and Gayle showed me that they provide more than meals. They give kindness, smiles and share other services and activities for those looking for companionship. I encourage everyone that has even one day a month to volunteer to try a ride-along and see the great benefit of Meals on Wheels.”
County Administrator Steve Howard also took an opportunity to volunteer his time.
“I was honored to participate,” said Howard. “The volunteers work tirelessly to make this program so successful. They demonstrate what service to community is in action.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.