Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County recently received three grants to be used toward its homebuyer education and financial counseling classes, which pave the way for successful homeownership after they complete their journey through the HFHCC Partner Family program. There are also courses about mental health awareness, how to be a good neighbor, security and safety protocols.
Capital City Bank, Cadence Bank and Lecanto Walmart Facility No. 5772 awarded HFHCC with $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 grants, respectively.
Education classes are one of several ways Partner Families earn sweat equity hours toward their path to homeownership. Partner Families must also volunteer at either of the HFHCC ReStores in Crystal River and Inverness and the construction site at Habitat of Citrus Springs.
HFHCC offers a “hand up,” not a “hand out” to income-challenged families who are unable to qualify for conventional financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives. Key initiatives include empowering partner families through education, resources and support to successfully achieve their personal, academic and professional goals; teaching the youth of future homeowner families the skills and attitudes needed to make better life choices and break the intergenerational cycle of poverty; increasing awareness and educating the community regarding issues related to the affordable housing crisis and what they can do to help.
