Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County recently received three grants to be used toward its homebuyer education and financial counseling classes, which pave the way for successful homeownership after they complete their journey through the HFHCC Partner Family program. There are also courses about mental health awareness, how to be a good neighbor, security and safety protocols.

Capital City Bank, Cadence Bank and Lecanto Walmart Facility No. 5772 awarded HFHCC with $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 grants, respectively.

