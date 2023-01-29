Campuses
Ocala Campus
3001 SW College Road
Ocala
352-873-5800
Citrus Campus
3800 S. Lecanto Hwy.
Lecanto
352-746-6721
Citrus County’s best choice for degrees, certificates and noncredit courses.
Welcome to the Citrus Campus, CF’s second-largest campus, located on just under 100 acres on the Nature Coast sitting directly off of 491 in Lecanto. The CF Citrus Campus has proudly provided our community with options for postsecondary education since 1984. Surrounded by nature, this campus offers an ideal learning environment just minutes from home.
At the Citrus Campus, you can take a wide variety of classes, earning an entire degree here or combining courses across our other campuses and online options. Students at the Citrus Campus enjoy many amenities and services as well as a vibrant student life community.
Appleton Museum of Art
4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Ocala
352-291-4455
Hampton Center
1501 W. Silver Springs Blvd.
Ocala
352-873-5881
Levy Campus
15390 NW U.S. 19
Chiefland
352-658-4077
Vintage Farm Campus
4020 SE Third Ave.
Ocala
