Since the start of our season, the Citrus Newcomers have been busy with myriad activities including special interest group meetings and games, craft and art projects, field trips and community involvement at our monthly meetings
Members have engaged in various card games, jewelry making/beading classes, bunco and a Kumihimo Braiding class. Future plans for crafts include a basket weaving class in Dunnellon and an acrylic fabric design lesson. Our kayaking group has begun their trips and our “Bike It or Walk It” is planned through June.
Our October meeting was held at the Kellner Auditorium in Beverly Hills and featured Ben Kampschoer from Jessie’s Place. Ben spoke of the need for Jessie’s Place and their job of helping children in our county who have suffered from abuse. Our members generously donated $500-plus to aid this worthwhile organization.
Also present was Cathy LaMans representing Citrus United Basket (CUB) and our generous members donated over 863 pounds of food and supplies to fill her van.
Our activity coordinators organized a relaxing day of lunch at the Blue Gator and a Singing Pontoon River tour of the Withlacoochee and Rainbow Rivers learning about the ecosystem and observing all forms of nature!
The second adventure was an interesting Scavenger Hunt through the cemeteries of Citrus Co. led by Carolyn Moss. Teams were organized and the winners and all were treated to dinner by Oysters at Barb Greco’s home.
Hurricane Nichole did not stop the group from a bus trip to the Tampa Outlets and the Shoppes at Wiregrass already decorated for the holidays. A sold out bus trip to see the group “Straight No Chaser” was enjoyed at the Dr. Phillips Center of Performing Arts in Orlando.
The College of Central Florida was the setting for our November luncheon which featured Mark Muncy and Kari Schultz, authors of “EERIE FLORIDA.” Members enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast and brought toys, clothing, and gifts as donations to the Family Resource Center in Inverness who count on our generous donations every year.
Our Dec. 15 luncheon will be held at Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club with a holiday celebration. Sign- ups will be available for future adventures such as a trip to Museum Row in St. Pete, musicals at the Suncoast Dinner Theatre, the Art Show in Cedar Key, and a tour of Canaveral Space Center to name a few.
It is not too late to meet new friends and join in our fun activities- all women residents of Citrus County are welcome to join.
