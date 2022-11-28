Since the start of our season, the Citrus Newcomers have been busy with myriad activities including special interest group meetings and games, craft and art projects, field trips and community involvement at our monthly meetings

Members have engaged in various card games, jewelry making/beading classes, bunco and a Kumihimo Braiding class. Future plans for crafts include a basket weaving class in Dunnellon and an acrylic fabric design lesson. Our kayaking group has begun their trips and our “Bike It or Walk It” is planned through June.

