The Citrus Model Railroad Club is located in the Otto Allen building at the Citrus County fairgrounds. The club has been open to the public with free admission, during the Flea Market, since 1993. They operate N, HO, and G scale model trains every day during the Citrus County Fair, and on Fridays and Saturdays when the flea market is open.
