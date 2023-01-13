Just eight months ago the Lakes Region branch in Inverness opened the first Seed Library, with our second one launching at the Homosassa branch in July. In November, the Coastal Region branch in Crystal River opened the third Seed Library for Citrus Libraries.
The Seed Library will offer a variety of seasonal fruit, vegetable and flower seeds free of charge to community members.
These seed libraries have been a wonderful extension of library services for our county. Like a traditional library, a seed library can provide an educational experience, while creating an intergenerational activity that can be enjoyed by all. They allow community members to cultivate their own gardens, grow their own food and be introduced to a variety of fruits, vegetables, and flowers. It has become a way to encourage gardening, grow local awareness, and simply have fun outdoors.
Since the opening of the Seed Libraries in April 2022 there have been more than 5000 seed packets checked out by patrons. The Citrus Libraries Seed Library also provides informational resources and materials to, beginners, seasoned gardeners and everyone in between, from live programs to books and materials.
How it works
Stop by the Coastal Region branch in Crystal River, the Homosassa branch or the Lakes Region branch in Inverness to browse our extensive collection of seeds. Community members are invited to take up to four packets of seeds per visit. There is no cost or need to return seeds.
This resource was made possible thanks to donations by the Friends of the Coastal Region Library, the Friends of the Homosassa Library and the Friends of the Lakes Region Library. Seeds are free and were generously donated by Lowes, the UF/IFAS Extension Services of Citrus County, True Leaf Market, Baker Creek and Park Seed.
Keep an eye out! Our library system is always developing new programs and services for all members of our community. To stay up-to-date on all things Citrus Libraries, be sure to follow us @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram, or bookmark our website, citruslibraries.org.
