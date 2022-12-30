The Floral City Heritage Council was established in 1992 as a local branch of the Citrus County Historical Society. The Heritage Council serves as an advocate for historical preservation and supports Florida folk-life programs.

Floral City Heritage Days is one of the biggest events that the Heritage Council sponsors each year. The year 2022 marked the 30th anniversary for this fantastic event and the Floral City Public Library and the Friends of the Floral City Public Library have participated for many years.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.