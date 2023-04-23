Citrus Hills Women’s Club supports local charities

Pictured are: Ben Kampschroer, Jesse's Place; R.J. Fondana, Family Resource Center; Sunshine Arnold, CASA director; Carrie Poust, Meals on Wheels, Petmeals; Sue Carpenter, Voices for Children; Brianna Porro and Dana Vaccaro, Carter Street School; Barbara Sprague, Community Food Bank; Gail Bockiaro, Blessings; and Judy Stone, co-chair CHWC charities. Not pictured is co-chair Carol Peterman.

Citrus Hills Women’s Club (CHWC) distributed $16,000 to local charities at the April 12 luncheon.

Citrus County groups receiving money include the Community Food Bank of Citrus County, Voices for Children of North Central Florida, Citrus County Family Resource Center, Jesse’s Place, Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA), Citrus County Blessings, Meals on Wheels-Pet Meals and Carter Street Head Start School.

