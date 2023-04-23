Citrus Hills Women’s Club supports local charities

Citrus Hills Women’s Club (CHWC) distributed $16,000 to local charities at the April 12 luncheon.
Citrus County groups receiving money include the Community Food Bank of Citrus County, Voices for Children of North Central Florida, Citrus County Family Resource Center, Jesse’s Place, Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA), Citrus County Blessings, Meals on Wheels-Pet Meals and Carter Street Head Start School.
CHWC held various fundraisers during the year to support both the eight charities and scholarships for local high school and college students. Money was raised at two mahjong tournaments, a bunco tournament, bake and craft sale, dinner show event, style show, two golf scramble outings and monthly ticket draws.
Since the founding of CHWC in 1986, $580,000 has been distributed to local charities and scholarships. CHWC is dedicated to lifelong learning, providing scholarships and contributing to charitable efforts throughout Citrus County. Membership is open to women residing in the current Villages of Citrus Hills.
CHWC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which is devoted to making a difference in the community. For more information, visit citrushillswomensclub.org.
