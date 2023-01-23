Steve Davis from the UF/IFAS Extension Center will be presenting a program on Water Conservation: Rain Harvesting on Thursday, Feb. 2, for the Citrus Garden Club.
We welcome the public to come join us at 9 a.m. at the Whispering Pines Park Recreation Hall for refreshments and the meeting. Upon arrival, you will be greeted by Maggie Klaus, membership chairman, who will tell you about the club. Susan Nadeau and Fran Woodman will have the room set up and the coffee prepared for your arrival.
Sheila Gilles is the hostess and along with her helpers, will have the table set up with refreshments. Be sure to check out the Ways & Means tables overseen by Shelby Jordan and Pamela Noel. This is a fundraiser of plants and other items donated by members. There is a separate raffle for a cake baked by Sandra Hume. You can also purchase tickets from Mike Rizzo for a 50/50 raffle.
Vice President Kayt Huttlin will call the meeting to order at 9:30 a.m. with the pledge of allegiance and inspirational reading by Vicky Ross. Followed by reports from the officers. You’ll be sure to learn something new from master gardeners Jerry Lubowiecki and Shelby Jordan. Mary Smalley always introduces us to one of her favorite wildlife or birds.
Longtime member Vicky Ross will critique two floral arrangements made by Fran Woodman and Eleanor Rizzo. Helen Parker does a wonderful job of providing a description of each arrangement in the clippings.
This month we are collecting for Helping Hands Our Lady of Fatima in Inverness. They are accepting nonperishable food, personal hygiene products, and monetary donations. For more information, see the article in this month’s Clippings.
Be sure to mark your calendars for all the civic duties, group meetings, and workshop in February. And don’t forget to bring in flowers and greenery from your gardens for the Member’s Bouquet and to turn in your Membership Satisfaction and Suggestion Survey. If you weren’t at January’s meeting, you can get one from Pamela Noel.
Once again, the mah jongg fundraiser was a huge success with over 100 players who enjoyed playing, eating a delicious lunch, winning door prizes, and entering raffles for beautiful baskets made by members. Funds raised go towards scholarships for high school students.
Questions about our club or its activities should be directed to Club President Lesly Smith at 307-256-3082 or Vice President Kayt Huttlin at 727-612-2218.
Lesly Smith is president and publicity chairman of the Citrus Garden Club.
