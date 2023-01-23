CC Garden Club art

The Citrus Garden Club will have its first business meeting of the new year on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Whispering Pines Recreational Building in Inverness.

Steve Davis from the UF/IFAS Extension Center will be presenting a program on Water Conservation: Rain Harvesting on Thursday, Feb. 2, for the Citrus Garden Club.

We welcome the public to come join us at 9 a.m. at the Whispering Pines Park Recreation Hall for refreshments and the meeting. Upon arrival, you will be greeted by Maggie Klaus, membership chairman, who will tell you about the club. Susan Nadeau and Fran Woodman will have the room set up and the coffee prepared for your arrival.

