With the arrival of the new year, the Citrus Garden Club will have its first business meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Whispering Pines Recreational Building in Inverness.
Come join us at 9 a.m.; the social begins when our Hostess of the Month, Sandra Hume, and her helpers will provide coffee and refreshments for our members and guests. President Lesly Smith will call the meeting to order at 9:30 a.m.
The club is happy to have Janet Reed from the University of Florida/IFAS Extension) who will present a program on “Horticulture: Growing Herbs” beginning at approximately 11 a.m.
In addition to what is coming up in the month of January, Master Gardeners Shelby Jordan and Jerry Lubowiecki will talk about winter gardening and native plants and flowers. Mary Smalley will introduce another one of her favorite “Natures Nuggets.” Vicky Ross will critique two floral arrangements made by members Sandra Hume and Karen Prevatt. Helen Parker will describe the arrangements in more detail for the February Clippings.
The club helps maintain several gardens and a cemetery as their civic responsibilities. Monthly maintenance at the Butterfly Garden at Whispering Pines Park and Meditation Hospice Garden at VITAS Hospice House in Lecanto are maintained monthly.
A mah jongg fundraiser, chaired by Dee Nielsen, is planned for Jan. 18, 2023, at the Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club. The club donates the proceeds toward local students’ scholarships.
In January, the club is collecting new and gently used coats/jackets for elementary and middle school students in Citrus County for Cayla’s Coats. For more information, please contact President Lesly Smith at 307-256-3082.
