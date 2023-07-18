The Citrus Garden Club was delighted to be able to award two $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors in the class of 2023.
Lucia Dillersberger from Citrus High School received one of the $1,000 scholarships to use in pursuing a career in the field of environmental science. Her outstanding academic achievements, participation in extracurricular activities and science fairs, community involvement and her commitment to the environment resulted in her selection by the scholarship committee.
Garrett Hickman from Crystal River High School also received a $1,000 scholarship. He plans to pursue a career in the environmental sciences with dual majors in marine science and animal studies.
Hickman’s outstanding academic record and achievements in school activities, his goal of pursuing a career in the environmental science, and his enthusiasm and passion for aquatic ecosystems and marine life is impressive and resulted in his selection by the scholarship committee.
