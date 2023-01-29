Electric
Electric
Duke Energy
15760 W. Power Line Street
Crystal River
517 Independence Hwy.
Inverness
800-777-9898
SECO Energy
610 U.S. 41 South, Inverness
352-726-3944
Withlacoochee River
Electric Cooperative Inc.
5330 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Lecanto
352-795-4382
Water and Sewer
Citrus County
Utilities Division
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Lecanto
352-527-7650
City of Inverness
Public Works Department
820 Pleasant Grove Rd.
Inverness
352-726-2321
Crystal River City
Water Department
123 NW U.S. 19
Crystal River
352-795-4216
Crystal River
Water/Sewer
302 NW 11th Street
Crystal River
352-795-3199
Floral City
Water Association
8189 S. Florida Ave.
Floral City
352-726-3366
Homosassa Special
Water District
7922 W. Grover
Cleveland Blvd.
Homosassa
352-628-3740
Ozello Water Association Inc.
9769 W. Ozello Trail
Crystal River
352-795-5331
10018 W. Fort Island Trail
Crystal River
352-795-8744
Rolling Oaks Utilities, Inc.
4073 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills
352-746-4291
South Dunnellon
Water Association
1930 W. Test Ct.
Dunnellon
352-489-1777
