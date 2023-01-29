Office
Locations:
Inverness office
210 N. Apopka Ave.,
Suite 100
Inverness
352-341-6500
Weekdays
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Birth Certificates —
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Concealed Weapons —
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Driver License Services —
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Road Tests —
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Written/Computer Tests —
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Services offered:
• Real estate, tangible, and
business taxes
• Tags
• Automobile and boat titles
• Hunting and fishing licenses
• Driver license services
• Driver license renewal
• Driver license address
changes
• Driver license name
changes
• Reinstatements,
suspensions and
revocations
• Concealed weapons l
icenses
• Birth certificates
• Drive thru
Crystal River office
1540 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Suite 200
Crystal River
352-341-6500
Weekdays
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Birth Certificates —
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Driver License Services —
8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Road Tests —
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Written/Computer Tests —
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Services offered:
Shoppes of Citrus Hills Publix
2685 N. Forest Ridge Blvd.
Hernando
Please note: This is a self-serve kiosk only
Open 7 days a week
7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Services offered:
Registration renewals only
Tax millage rates for
Citrus County (2022)
General fund county
6.5057
Transportation fund
0.7860
Health department
0.0614
Library
0.3147
Fire district
0
Stormwater
0
Fire Rescue EMS
0.5780
School Board local required
3.2750
School Board discretionary
0.7480
School Board capital outlay
1.5000
Mosquito Control
0.4307
SWFWMD general
0.2260
Homosassa
Special Water District
1.3307
City of Crystal River
6.5900
City of Inverness
7.7600
