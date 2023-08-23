SOE Maureen “Mo” Baird receives recognition

“Thank you for all you have done for the voters of Florida” reads the certificate of appreciation, presented to Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Maureen Baird, center, on Aug. 2 by members Peggy Primeau, left, and Maxine Connor on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Citrus County and LWV Florida.

 SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Supervisor of Elections Maureen “Mo” Baird graciously accepted a certificate of appreciation from the League of Women Voters of Florida, presented on behalf of LWV Citrus County by members Peggy Primeau and Maxine Connor on Aug. 2.

Baird also discussed what she has been up to lately. She is busy getting prepared for the 2024 election cycle, with extra effort devoted to letting voters know they need to request a vote-by-mail ballot this year, whether or not they received one routinely in the past.

