Public Schools
Elementary Schools
Central Ridge
Elementary School
185 W. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Citrus Springs
352-344-3833
Citrus Springs
Elementary School
3570 W. Century Blvd.
Citrus Springs
352-344-4079
Crystal River
Primary School
8624 W. Crystal Street
Crystal River
352-795-2211
Floral City
Elementary School
8457 E. Marvin Street
Floral City
352-726-1554
Forest Ridge
Elementary School
2927 N. Forest Ridge Blvd.
Hernando
352-527-1808
Hernando
Elementary School
2975 E. Trailblazer Lane
Hernando
352-726-1833
Homosassa
Elementary School
10935 W. Yulee Drive
Homosassa
352-628-2953
Inverness Primary School
206 S. Line Ave.
Inverness
352-726-2632
Lecanto Primary School
3790 W. Educational Path
Lecanto
352-746-2220
Pleasant Grove
Elementary School
630 Pleasant Grove Road
Inverness
352-637-4400
Rock Crusher
Elementary School
814 S. Rock Crusher Road
Homosassa
352-795-2010
Middle Schools
Citrus Springs
Middle School
150 W. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Citrus Springs
352-344-2244
Crystal River
Middle School
344 NE Crystal Street
Crystal River
352-795-2116
Inverness
Middle School
1950 U.S. 41 North
Inverness
352-726-1471
Lecanto
Middle School
3800 W. Educational Path
Lecanto
352-746-2050
High Schools
Citrus High School
600 W. Highland Blvd.
Inverness
352-726-2241
Crystal River
High School
3195 Crystal River
High Drive
Crystal River
352-795-4641
Lecanto High School
3810 W. Educational Path
Lecanto
352-746-2334
Other Schools
Academy of
Environmental Science
12695 W. Fort Island Trail
Crystal River
352-795-8793
CREST
2600 S. Panther Pride Dr.
Lecanto
352-527-0303
Marine Science Station
12646 W. Fort Island Trail
Crystal River
352-795-4393
Pace Center for Girls
3630 W. Educational Path
Lecanto
352-464-6520
SRMI/Renaissance
Center
3630 W. Educational Path
Lecanto
352-527-4567
Withlacoochee
Technical College
1201 W. Main St.
Inverness
352-726-2430
Private Schools
Inverness
Christian Academy
4222 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness
352-726-3759
Saint John Paul II
Catholic School
4341 W. Homosassa Trail
Lecanto
352-746-2020
Seven Rivers
Christian School
4221 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Lecanto
352-746-5696
Solid Rock
Christian Academy
972 Christy Way
Inverness
352-726-9788
St. Paul’s Lutheran School
6150 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills
352-489-3027
West Coast
Christian School
718 NW First Ave.
Crystal River
352-795-2079
Administration
Citrus County
School District
1007 W. Main St.
Inverness
352-726-1931
Citrus County
Student Services Center
2575 S. Panther Pride Drive
Lecanto
352-527-0090
Citrus County Schools
Citrus County School Board
The Citrus County School Board is responsible for the organization and control of the public schools of the district and is empowered to determine the policies necessary for the effective operation and general improvement of the school system.
The School Board shall limit its action to establishing policy and to meeting the requirements prescribed by laws and rules of the State Board of Education.
The Citrus County School Board meets at 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month and additional special meetings/workshops as needed.
Meetings are held at:
1007 W. Main Street
Inverness
352-726-1931, ext. 2206
Superintendent
of Schools
Sandra “Sam” Himmel
352-726-1931, ext. 2206
Citrus County School Board members
District 1
Thomas Kennedy
Thomas.Kennedy@
District 2
Virginia “Ginger” Bryant
District 3
Douglas A. Dodd
District 4
Sandra “Sandy” Counts
District 5
Joseph “Joe” Faherty
