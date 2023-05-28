Central Ridge Elementary
185 W. Citrus Springs Blvd.,
Citrus High School
600 W. Highland Blvd.,
Inverness
Citrus Springs Elementary
3570 W. Century Blvd.,
Citrus Springs
Citrus Springs
Middle School
150 W. Citrus Springs Blvd.,
Citrus Springs
CREST School
2600 S. Panther Pride Drive, Lecanto
Floral City
Elementary
8457 E. Marvin Street,
Floral City
Forest Ridge
Elementary School
(Special Needs Shelter, call 352-249-2705 to register)
2927 N. Forest Ridge Blvd.
Hernando
Hernando Elementary
2975 E Trailblazer Lane
Hernando
Inverness Middle School
1950 US-41,
Inverness
Inverness Primary School
206 S. Line Ave.,
Inverness
Lecanto High School
3810 W. Educational Path
Lecanto
Lecanto Middle School
3800 W. Educational Path,
Lecanto
Lecanto Primary School
(Main Pet Friendly Shelter)
3790 W. Educational Path,
Lecanto
Pleasant Grove Elementary
630 Pleasant Grove Rd.,
Inverness
Renaissance Center
3630 W. Educational Path,
Lecanto
Rock Crusher Elementary
814 S. Rock Crusher Rd.,
Homosassa
Withlacoochee
Technical College
1201 W. Main St.,
Inverness
College of Central Florida –
Citrus County Campus
3800 S Lecanto Hwy,
Lecanto
Note: Not all shelters may be opened. Citizens are urged to listen to local television or radio stations, or visit the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office website or Facebook page at www.sheriffcitrus.org or www.facebook.com/sheriffcitrus to find out which shelters are going to be opened.
