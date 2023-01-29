Central Ridge Library
425 W. Roosevelt Blvd.
Beverly Hills
352-746-6622
Monday – Wednesday:
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday – Friday:
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday:
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Citrus Springs
Memorial Library
1826 W. Country Club Blvd.
Citrus Springs
352-489-2313
Monday – Friday:
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Coastal Region Library
8619 W. Crystal Street
Crystal River
352-795-3716
Monday – Wednesday:
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday – Friday:
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Floral City Public Library
8360 E. Orange Ave.
Floral City
352-726-3671
Monday – Wednesday:
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday – Friday:
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Homosassa
Public Library
4100 S. Grandmarch Ave.
Homosassa
352-628-5626
Monday – Wednesday:
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday – Friday:
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday:
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lakes Region Library
1511 Druid Road
Inverness
352-726-2357
Monday – Wednesday:
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday – Friday:
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday:
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit the Citrus County
Library System online at:
* Citrus Springs Memorial
Library is not part of the
Citrus County Library System.
Administrative Offices
425 W. Roosevelt Blvd.
Beverly Hills
352-746-9077
Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Mission
Our mission reflects the commitment we are making to the citizens we serve. The Citrus County Library System will promote the pursuit of knowledge and deliver quality education to the community, embracing the power of information, imagination, and ideas.
Vision
Our vision articulates what success will look like in the future. The Citrus County Library System...
• is recognized as the go-to
resource for educational
support, self-directed l
earning, and literacy.
• provides invaluable tools
for discovery, self-
empowerment, and life
enrichment.
• is a welcoming community
gathering place for
families, cultural activities,
and civic life.
Guiding
Principles
To fulfill our mission and realize our vision, the following guiding principles shall direct us in our service to the community and provide focus and direction for our staff, volunteers, and Friends as we move forward:
• Advance Education
• Inspire a Culture of Quality
• Provide Exceptional
• Value to the Community
• Create Passionately
• Loyal Customers
• Communicate Openly
• Celebrate Teamwork
Get a
Library
Card
Library cards are available to ALL Citrus County residents and open the door to a new world full of imagination and possibilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.