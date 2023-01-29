Housing
Assistance
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Housing
Assistance
Programs
Citrus County
Housing Services
2804 W. Marc Knighton Ct.
Lecanto
352-527-7520
Daystar Life Center
of Citrus County
6751 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Crystal River
352-795-8668
(352-464-1070 temporary)
Habitat For Humanity
of Citrus County
7800 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Crystal River
352-563-2744
United Way of
Citrus County
1582 N. Meadowcrest Blvd.
Crystal River
352-795-5483
Shelters
Citrus County
Abuse Shelter
CASA
1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness
352-344-8111,
24 hour hotline
Mid Florida
Homeless Coalition
Barbara Wheeler
Executive Dir.
352-860-2308
Mission in Citrus
2488 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Crystal River
352-794-3825
The Path of Citrus County
21 S. Melbourne St.
Beverly Hills
352-527-6500
The Sanctuary Mission
7463 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd.
Homosassa
352-621-3277
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.