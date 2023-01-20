BEVERLY
HILLS
Beverly Hills
Community Church
82 Civic Circle
Beverly Hills
352-746-3620
Calvary Church
31 S. Desoto Street
Beverly Hills
352-527-4588
Central Church of Christ
1 Civic Circle
Beverly Hills
352-344-0547
Congregation Beth
Sholom of Citrus County
102 Civic Circle
Beverly Hills
352-746-5303
First Baptist Church
of Beverly Hills
4950 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills
352-746-2970
Hills Church
2 Civic Circle
Beverly Hills
352-746-6171
Hope Baptist Church
1487 W. Pine Ridge Blvd.
Beverly Hills
352-746-7879
Joy and Praise
Fellowship AG
6670 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills
352-527-8612
Our Lady of Grace
Catholic Church
6 Roosevelt Blvd.
Beverly Hills
352-746-2144
St. Paul’s
Lutheran Church
6150 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills
352-489-3027
CITRUS
SPRINGS
Citrus Springs
Church of God
9921 N. Deltona Blvd.
Citrus Springs
352-489-3886
Community Congregational
Christian Church
9220 N. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Citrus Springs
352-489-1260
www.citrussprings
Faith Fellowship
9610 Athenia Dr.
Citrus Springs
Grace Baptist Church
of Citrus Springs
2672 W. Edison Place
Citrus Springs
352-489-0301
Harvest Church
9757 N. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Citrus Springs
352-489-3040
harvestbarn.church
Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church
9425 N. Citrus Springs Blvd.
Citrus Springs
352-489-5511
Kingdom Hall of
Jehovah’s Witnesses
619 E. Withlacoochee Trail
Citrus Springs
352-489-3110
Lighthouse Baptist Church
974 W.G. Martinelli Blvd.
Citrus Springs
352-489-7515
Nature Coast
Unitarian Universalists
7633 N. Florida Ave.
Citrus Springs
352-465-4225
North Citrus
Christian Church
6442 N. Elkcam Blvd.,
Citrus Springs
352-527-0021
North Oak
Baptist Church
9324 N. Elkcam Blvd.
Citrus Springs
352-489-1688
Springs
Presbyterian Church
1060 W. Withlacoochee Trail
Citrus Springs
352-489-8992
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Catholic Church
1460 W. St. Elizabeth Place
Citrus Springs
CRYSTAL
RIVER
Abundant Life
Christian Fellowship
4515 N. Tallahassee Road
Crystal River
352-795-5433
Advent Hope –
Seventh-day Adventist
428 NE 3rd Ave.
Crystal River
352-794-0071
Bible Baptist Church
5740 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy.
Crystal River
352-795-4389
Calvary Chapel Crystal River
1151 N. Suncoast Blvd.
Crystal River
352-794-6789
Church At The Cross
257 NE 9th St.
Crystal River
352-453-9020
Church of Christ
Written in Heaven
319 NE 7th Ave.
Crystal River
352-563-5115
Church of the Living God
8368 W. Balloon Lane
Crystal River
352-795-6533
Crystal River
Church of Christ
563 NE 5th St.
Crystal River
731-335-0596
Crystal River
Church of God
2180 NW Old Tallahassee Rd. (12th Ave.)
Crystal River
352-795-3079
Crystal River
Foursquare Gospel Church
1160 N. Dunkenfield Ave.
Crystal River
352-795-6720
Crystal River
United Methodist Church
4801 N. Citrus Ave.
Crystal River
352-795-3148
First Assembly of God
Crystal River
5735 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Crystal River
352-795-2594
First Baptist Church
of Crystal River
700 N. Citrus Ave.
Crystal River
352-795-3367
First Presbyterian Church
of Crystal River
1501 SE U.S. 19
Crystal River
352-795-2259
Gulf to Lake Church
1454 N. Gulf Ave.
Crystal River
352-795-8077
Indpendent House of God
Church of the Living God
557 NE 2nd Ave.
Crystal River
352-563-1443
Kingdom
Empowerment Church
109 NE Crystal St.
Crystal River
352-794-6011
Miracle Centre, The
796 N. Suncoast Blvd.
Crystal River
352-794-3867
Mount Olive Missionary
Baptist Church
2105 N. Georgia Road
Crystal River
352-563-1577
mtolivemissionary.church
New Life Christian Fellowship
United Pentecostal Church
3980 N. Citrus Ave.
Crystal River
352-302-7632
Ozello Island Church
14131 W. Ozello Trail
Crystal River
765-366-8379
Real Hope In Christ
2041 N. Donovan Ave.
Crystal River
352-897-0352
Real Life Christian Church
50 Three Sisters Springs Trail
Crystal River
352-563-5433
Red Level Baptist Church
11025 W. Dunnellon Road
Crystal River
352-795-2086
Redemption Center Church, The
6616 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Ste. 7623
Crystal River
352-794-6556
Rock Crusher Road
Church of God
419 N. Rock Crusher Road
Crystal River
352-795-5553
St. Anne’s
Episcopal Church
9870 W. Fort Island Trail
Crystal River
352-795-2176
St. Benedict
Catholic Church
455 S. Suncoast Blvd.
Crystal River
352-795-4479
St. Timothy
Lutheran Church
1070 N. Suncoast Blvd.
Crystal River
352-795-5325
West Citrus
Church of Christ
9592 W. Deepwoods Drive
Crystal River
352-564-8565
FLORAL
CITY
Church of Christ
8599 E. Marvin Street
Floral City
352-726-2965
Covenant Church of God
8340 E. Cooper Lane
Floral City
352-464-3111
First Baptist
Church of Floral City
8545 E. Magnolia Street
Floral City
352-726-4296
Floral City
United Methodist Church
8478 E. Marvin Street
Floral City
352-344-1771
Grace Temple Church
of the Living God
7435 S. Old Floral City Rd.
Floral City
352-726-0501
Mt. Carmel
Methodist Church
8004 S. Florida Ave.
Floral City
352-212-2123
New Hope
United Methodist
12725 S. Istachatta Road
Floral City
352-754-9505
New Testament
Baptist Church
9850 S. Parkside Ave.
Floral City
352-726-0360
HERNANDO
Bethel Baptist Church
2289 N. McGee Drive
Hernando
352-860-0804
First Baptist
Church of Hernando
3790 E. Parsons Point Rd.
Hernando
352-726-6734
Good Shepherd
Lutheran Church
439 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy.
Hernando
352-746-7161
Grace Pointe
Hernando Church
2577 N. Florida Ave.
Hernando
352-476-9536
Hernando Church
of the Living God
3441 E. Oleander Ln.
Hernando
352-726-3103
Hernando Church
of The Nazarene
2101 N. Florida Ave.
Hernando
352-726-6144
Hernando Seventh-day
Adventist Church
1880 N. Trucks Ave.
Hernando
352-344-2008
Hernando United
Methodist Church
2125 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy.
Hernando
352-726-7245
House of Power Church
7233 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Hernando
352-344-9454
Iglesia Hispana
Casa de Oracion
3320 N. Carl G. Rose Hwy.
Hernando
352-489-7869
Kingdom Hall
of Jehovah’s Witnesses
1931 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy.
Hernando
352-637-9044
Mount Carmel Missionary
Baptist Church
3451 E. Lemon Drive
Hernando
352-344-1577
Riverside
Christian Fellowship
7771 N. Carl Rose Hwy.
Hernando
352-726-4193
Spanish Church
House of Prayer
3220 N. Carl G. Rose Hwy.
Hernando
352-341-5100
HOMOSASSA
Christian Center Church
7961 W. Green Acres St.
Homosassa
352-628-5076
Christ’s Family Christian Church
7461 S. Suncoast Blvd.
Homosassa
352-263-1787
cfcc.church
Church of Jesus Christ
5456 S. Cherokee Way
Homosassa
352-228-2551
Faith Baptist Church
of Homosassa Springs
6918 S. Spartan Ave.
Homosassa
352-628-4793
First Baptist Church
of Chassahowitzka
10002 S. Riviera Pt.
Homosassa
352-382-3585
First Baptist
Church of Homosassa
10540 W. Yulee Drive
Homosassa
352-628-3858
First Christian Church
of Homosassa Springs
7030 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd., Homosassa
352-628-5556
First United Methodist
Church of Homosassa
8831 W. Bradshaw St.
Homosassa
352-628-4083
Freedom For Life
Family Church
6430 S. Lewdingar Drive
Homosassa
352-628-1088
Grace Bible Church
6382 W. Green Acres St.
Homosassa
352-628-5631
www.gracebible
Homosassa Springs
Church of Christ
3750 S. Missouri Drive
Homosassa
352-628-3944
Homosassa Springs
Church of God
8323 W. Bradshaw St.
Homosassa
352-628-2672
Homosassa Seventh-day
Adventist Church
5863 W. Cardinal St.
Homosassa
352-628-7950
Kingdom Hall of
Jehovah’s Witnesses
1175 S. Skyway Ave.
Homosassa
352-795-9005
Nature Coast Church
5113 S. Suncoast Blvd.
Homosassa
352-628-6222
St. Thomas the Apostle
Catholic Church
7040 S. Suncoast Blvd.
Homosassa
352-628-7000
Suncoast Baptist Church
5310 S. Suncoast Blvd.
Homosassa
352-621-3008
INVERNESS
Calvary Chapel Inverness
960 S. U.S. 41
Inverness
352-726-1480
Calvary Church
2728 E. Harley St.
Inverness
352-637-5100
www.calvary.online
Citrus Missionary
Baptist Church
6690 E. Turner Camp Rd.
Inverness
352-464-1636
Connection Church of God
416 U.S. 41 S.
Inverness
352-726-4524
Cornerstone
Baptist Church
1100 W. Highland Blvd.
Inverness
352-726-7335
atthecorner.church
Crossroad Baptist Church
5335 E. Jasmine Lane
Inverness
352-613-2877
First Baptist
Church of Inverness
550 Pleasant Grove Road
Inverness
352-726-1252
First Christian
Church of Inverness
2018 Colonade St.
Inverness
352-344-1908
First Church
of God Inverness
5510 E. Jasmine Lane
Inverness
352-726-8986
First Lutheran Church
1900 W. State Road 44
Inverness
352-726-1637
First Presbyterian
Church of Inverness
206 Washington Ave.
Inverness
352-637-0770
Fort Cooper Baptist Church
4222 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness
352-726-0707
Grace Bible
Fellowship Church
4979 E. Arbor St.
Inverness
352-726-9972
Grace Place Assembly
1700 Forest Dr.
Inverness
352-453-9309
Greater Mount Carmel
Missionary Baptist Church
122 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
Inverness
352-637-3260
Highway 44
Church of God
10117 E. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Inverness
352-637-3110
Hope Baptist Church
318 S. Line Ave.
Inverness
352-423-1154
Inverness
Church of Christ
5148 E. Live Oak Ln.
Inverness
561-248-8028
Inverness First United
Methodist Church
1140 Turner Camp Rd.
Inverness
352-726-2522
Inverness Seventh-day
Adventist Church
638 S. Eden Gardens Ave.
Inverness
352-726-9311
Living Waters
United Pentecostal Church
1201 S. Bea Ave.
Inverness
352-419-4501
New Birth Gospel
Tabernacle
225 N. Seminole Ave.
Inverness
352-637-3047
New Covenant
Grace Fellowship
(Located in Tree of
Life Lutheran Church)
2991 E. Thomas St.
Inverness
616-291-9568
New Testament
Baptist Church
1845 N. Croft Ave.
Inverness
352-726-2349
Our Lady of Fatima
Catholic Church
550 U.S. 41 South
Inverness
352-726-1670
Pleasant Grove
Church of Christ
3875 S. Pleasant Grove Rd.
Inverness
352-344-9173
Real Life
Fellowship Church
2301 Carter St.
Inverness
352-201-6828
Redeemer
Presbyterian Church
1005 Hillside Court
Inverness
352-726-0077
RedemptionPoint
Assembly of God
4201 S. Pleasant Grove Rd.
Inverness
352-726-1107
St. Margaret’s
Episcopal Church
114 N. Osceola Ave.
Inverness
352-726-3153
St. Raphael of Brooklyn Orthodox Church
1277 N. Paul Drive
Inverness
352-201-1320
Shirdi Sai Florida Center
4707 S. Pleasant Grove Rd.
Inverness
352-860-2181
Solid Rock
Church of God
972 N. Christy Way
Inverness
352-726-9768
Tree of Life
Lutheran Church
2991 E. Thomas St.
Inverness
352-419-4100
Trinity Baptist Church
2840 E. Hayes St.
Inverness
352-726-0100
Victory Baptist Church
5040 E. Shady Acres Drive
Inverness
352-726-9719
LECANTO
Archangel Michael
Greek Orthodox Church
4705 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Lecanto
352-527-0766
Christ Community Church
1690 S. Lecanto Hwy.
Lecanto
352-400-9508
Church of Christ Lecanto
797 S. Rowe Terrace, Lecanto
352-746-4919
Church of Jesus Christ
of Latter-day Saints
3474 W. Southern St.
Lecanto
863-399-4344
Church Without Walls
300 S. Kensington Ave.
Lecanto
352-344-2425
Cross Ridge Church
965 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Lecanto
352-527-9900
Faith Lutheran Church
935 S. Crystal Glen Drive
Lecanto
352-527-3325
First Baptist
Church Lecanto
1020 S. Lecanto Hwy.
Lecanto
352-746-3492
Providence
Baptist Church
4471 W. Sanction Road
Lecanto
352-746-4595
St. Scholastica
Catholic Church
4301 W. Homosassa Trail
Lecanto
352-746-9422
Salvation Army, The
712 S. School Ave.
Lecanto
352-513-4960
Seven Rivers Church
4221 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Lecanto
352-746-6200
Shepherd of the Hills
Episcopal Church
2540 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy.
Lecanto
352-527-0052
Unity of Citrus County
2628 W. Woodview Lane
Lecanto
352-746-1270
