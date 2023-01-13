Airports
Citrus County
Engineering Division
3600 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto
Quincy Wylupek
352-527-5446
Animal Services
4030 S. Airport Road, Inverness
Colleen Yarbrough
352-746-8400
Aquatic Services
1300 S. Lecanto Hwy., Lecanto
Mark Edwards
352-527-7620
Building Division
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 111, Lecanto
Carl Jones, CBO, CFM
352-527-5310
Code Compliance
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 147, Lecanto
JC Charlton
352-527-5350
Community Services
2804 W. Marc Knighton Ct.
Lecanto
Mariselle Rodriguez
352-527-5900
County Administrator
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 267, Lecanto
Steve L. Howard
352-527-5210
County Attorney
Citrus County Courthouse
110 N. Apopka Ave.
Inverness
Denise A. Dymond Lyn
352-341-6579
------
Assistant County Attorney
Beth Antrim
Court Alternatives
110 N. Apopka Ave.
Inverness
Kelly Kell
352-341-7035
Economic Development
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 267, Lecanto
Veronica Kampschroer
352-527-5484
Emergency Medical Services
877-313-5275
Engineering
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 241, Lecanto
Walt Eastmond
352-527-5446
Extension Services
UF/IFAS Extension
Citrus County Office
3650 W. Sovereign Path
Lecanto
352-527-5700
Facilities
Management Division
1300 S. Lecanto Hwy.
Lecanto
Carlton Hall
352-527-7600
Family and Consumer Sciences
3650 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 1, Lecanto
Sarah Ellis
352-527-5713
Fire Rescue
1520 N. Meadowcrest Blvd.
Crystal River
Craig Stevens
352-527-5406
Fleet Management
1300 S. Lecanto Hwy., Lecanto
Bryan Cope
352-527-7626
Flood Management
Karla Grzeca, CFM
352-527-5264
Florida-Friendly
Landscaping Program
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 202, Lecanto
Steven Davis
352-527-5708
Geographic Information Systems
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 264, Lecanto
Cynthia Skelhorn
352-527-5544
Growth Management
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 113, Lecanto
352-527-5226
Historical Resources
Old Courthouse Museum
One Courthouse Square
Inverness
Lindsey Gilbert Hinnrichs
352-341-6428
Housing Services
2804 W. Marc Knighton Ct.
Lecanto
Michelle Alford
352-527-7520
Human Resources
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 283, Lecanto
June Randall
352-527-5370
Land Development
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 140, Lecanto
Joanna Coutu, AICP
352-527-5239
Land Section
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 205, Lecanto
Susan Boelk
352-527-5458
Library Services
425 W. Roosevelt Blvd.
Beverly Hills
Eric Head
352-746-9077
Management and Budget
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 266, Lecanto
Erin Dohren
352-527-5207
------
Assistant Management and Budget
Barbara Luckham
Nature Coast Volunteer Center
2804 W. Marc Knighton Ct.
Key #4, Lecanto
Laurie Diestler
352-527-5959
Parks and Recreation
2804 W. Marc Knighton Blvd.
Lecanto
Francine Nobles
352-527-7540
Project Management
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 241, Lecanto
Walt Eastmund
352-527-5446
Public Information Officer
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 267, Lecanto
Veronica Kampschroer
352-527-5484
cell 352-586-2407
Public Works
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 212, Lecanto
Mary Jensen
352-527-5477
Purchasing and Bids
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 266, Lecanto
Linda Morse
352-527-5457
Risk Management
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 180, Lecanto
Mary Glancy
352-527-5363
Road Maintenance
1300 S. Lecanto Hwy.
Lecanto
James Sterling
352-527-7610
Senior Programs/Home Services/Home Delivered Meals
Janice Hale
352-527-5930
Senior Programs/Community Centers
2804 W. Marc Knighton Ct.
Lecanto
Janice Hale
352-527-5975
Solid Waste
Management
230 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy.
Lecanto
Dan Sherlock
352-527-7670
Support Services
2804 W. Marc Knighton Ct.
Lecanto
Lynsie Roddenberry
352-527-5900
Survey Section
3600 W. Sovereign path
Suite 241, Lecanto
Mark Thomas
352-527-5446
Systems Management
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 263
Lecanto
Todd Dunn
352-527-5275
Transit Services
1300 S. Lecanto Hwy.
Lecanto
Joanne Granger
352-527-7630
Utility Business Services
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Lecanto
Bernadine Flood-Nichols
352-527-7650
Utility Operations
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Lecanto
Gary Loggins
352-527-7653
Utility Planning
and Engineering
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 202
Lecanto
Tina Malmberg
352-527-7616
Utility Regulation
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Lecanto
Mariselle Rodriguez
352-527-5214
Veterans Services
2804 W. Marc Knighton Ct.
Lecanto
Philip Watson
352-527-5915
Visitors and
Convention Bureau
915 N. Suncoast Blvd.
Crystal River
John Pricher
352-794-5506
800-587-6667
Water Conservation
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 202, Lecanto
Debra Burden
352-527-7669
Water Resources
3600 W. Sovereign Path
Suite 291
Lecanto
Ken Cheek
352-527-7650
Citrus County
Board of County Commissioners
110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness
352-341-6560
District 1
Jeff Kinnard
District 2
Diana Finegan
District 3
Ruthie Davis Schlabach
District 4
Rebecca Bays
District 5
Holly L. Davis
