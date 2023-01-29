Black Diamond Ranch
Private
The Quarry Course
18 holes
Par 72
The Ranch Course
18 holes
Par 72
The Highlands Couse
9-hole executive
Par 36
3125 W. Black Diamond
Circle, Lecanto
352-746-3446
Brentwood Golf Course
Public
9-hole regulation course
Par 36
1720 W. Nicole Court,
Lecanto
352-527-2600
Citrus Hills
Golf & Country Club
Semi-private
The Oaks
18 holes
Par 71
The Meadows
18-holes
Par 70
509 E. Hartford St.,
Hernando
352-746-4425
Citrus Springs
Golf & Country Club
Public
18 holes
Par 72
8690 N. Golfview Dr.,
Citrus Springs
352-489-5045
Inverness
Golf & Country Club
Private
18 holes
Par 72
3150 S. Country Club Dr., Inverness
352-726-2583
Lakeside Country Club
Semi-private
18-hole championship course
Par 72
4555 E. Windmill Dr.,
Inverness
352-726-1461
Pine Ridge Golf Course
Public
Big Pines – 18 holes
Par 72
Little Pines – 9-hole
Par-3 course
Par 27
Foot Golf – 18 holes
5600 Elkcam Blvd.,
Beverly Hills
352-746-6177
Plantation on Crystal
River Golf Course
Public
18-hole championship course
Par 72
Lagoons Course
9-hole executive course
Par 31
9301 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River
352-795-4211
Point O’ Woods Golf Club
Public
9-hole executive course
Par 30
95 S. Golf Harbor Path
Inverness
352-726-3113
Skyview at
Terra Vista
Semi-private
18-hole championship course
Par 72
2100 N. Terra Vista Blvd.,
Hernando
352-746-3664
SkyviewGolfAndCountry Club.com
Southern Woods
Golf & Country Club
Semi-private
18 holes
Par 72
1501 Corkwood Blvd.,
Homosassa
352-382-1200
Sugarmill Woods
Golf & Country Club
Private
Oaks Course
9-hole regulation course
Par 36
Pine Course
9-hole regulation course
Par 36
Cypress Course
9-hole regulation course
Par 36
1 Douglas St., Homosassa
352-382-2663
Twisted Oaks
Golf Course
Public
18 holes
Par 72
4801 N. Forest Ridge Blvd.,
Beverly Hills
352-746-6257
